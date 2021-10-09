Our Savior Lutheran Church saw more than 600 guests Friday at the fifth annual Project Homeless Connect Norfolk event.
According to volunteers, more than 200 households from Madison, Wayne, Pierce and Antelope counties attended the event and received free resources from the more than 40 vendors lined up table-to-table in the auditorium of the church in Norfolk. Such resources included a food pantry, dental work, haircuts and mental and physical health consultations. Organizations such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Empowering Lifeline, United Healthcare and Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, among others, set up booths with information.
The event was open to all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. regardless of income status, although attendees did need to register online. Once they entered, they were paired with a trained volunteer to walk through the rows with them.
To prepare for the event, Lacy Kimes, one of the organizers, visited the Omaha chapter. Kimes said she saw the massive difference in the homeless population in both cities — they were more visible in Omaha than in Norfolk.
Kimes said homelessness manifests in several ways. In smaller communities like Norfolk, people tend to sleep in their cars or couch-surf from friend to friend instead of living on the street, which can make it seem like homelessness is not a problem. Community education is the way to solve it, according to Kimes.
"It's a community solution for a community problem," she said.
The event welcomed volunteers from all around Norfolk. Students from Norfolk Catholic High School gave their time in the food pantry, exposing them firsthand to real-world issues and offering an example of how helping others benefits the whole community.
"What an amazing, humbling experience for those students," Kimes said. "We're teaching and showing the future generation that they can be part of the solution."
Even though COVID threw a wrench in last year's plans, it ended up becoming a "blessing," Kimes said. For the first three years, the event was held in June at Norfolk High School, but when the pandemic hit, organizers stepped back to see how the event could be improved.
Our Savior Lutheran Church, of which Kimes is a member, stepped up and offered its space.
"It's like the church was made for it," she said. "What a blessing."
Shifting to October also allowed for more vendors and volunteers.
For some of those vendors, helping others in need is what they do on a daily basis. Kassidi Browning — a social worker at the NENCAP program Headstart, which works with low-income families to provide daycare for young children — knew she wanted to work there and help people when she completed her internship. This event provided the perfect place to reach out and connect with others.
"I've always enjoyed working with families and kids and being hands-on with them," she said.
For others, serving is part of a higher calling.
The Rev. Will Perrigan of the Norfolk Rescue Mission described the event as "dynamic." His tables had several attention-grabbers to attract passersby, such as a "dinosaur knock-out game" and a spin-to-win wheel with prizes such as toiletry kits, Bibles and cookbooks. Guests also had the opportunity to fill out an assistance form inviting them to attend a chapel service at the mission and then shop for whatever they needed afterward.
This event was special for Perrigan because he was able to offer a guest prayer and spiritual counsel. He could share his faith, offer help and change some lives, something he said is one of the jobs of a Christian. An event like this challenges him out of his comfort zone.
"Jesus gives us the word-picture, 'fishers of men,' " Perrigan said. "I can't go fishing if I just sit there on my couch. I have to go out, because that's where the fish are."
Kimes' version of the golden rule sums up the point of the event: Educating the community and "helping our neighbors as you would want others to help you."