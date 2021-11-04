A recent survey conducted by Norfolk Public Schools shows more students entering kindergarten have been able to experience preschool, a positive step toward the district’s goal of getting every child the opportunity for early childhood education by the fall of 2023.
Results revealed that from 2014 to 2019, the average percentage of children entering NPS without any preschool experience was a hefty 18%.
The number has since dropped to 7% for the 2021-22 school year, and even 5% of that was COVID-related, said Melissa Jantz, principal of Little Panthers Preschool. Some parents chose to keep their children home instead of sending them to preschool or daycare because of the virus.
“It was very concerning because we knew kids were coming in behind their peers simply because of lack of experience,” Jantz said. “... There’s definitely been some improvement, and I think a lot of it, too, is our partnerships in our communities.”
Early childhood educators and agencies have been working together to offer more opportunities in the Norfolk area to families of all incomes and situations.
The Nebraska Early Development Network provides early intervention services for families with children from birth to age 3 with developmental delays or health care needs. Once children reach the age of 3, they transfer to special education programs at Little Panthers Preschool until they reach the age of 5.
The network offers home visitations, child care support and access to health care professionals like a speech language pathologist, all at no cost. There are currently 74 students in the district’s birth-to-5 program.
“Say a child is born with Down syndrome, that is an automatic referral to early development network because we know they are at risk for developmental delays,” Jantz said.
The expansion of the Power of Preschool and Sixpence also has contributed to the increased preschool enrollment in the district.
The Power of Preschool is a network of early childhood education or child care providers in Norfolk. The organization’s goal is to provide high-quality early childhood environments for every child in Norfolk.
While this started out as a lofty goal, members have been creating projects and strategies to expand providers and programs in the area since the organization’s inception in 2018.
Sixpence and Healthy Families are also two programs offered locally that support families with children from before the child is born to preschool age.
“These home visitors provide the messaging to families that quality early care and education is important to their child's success in the future,” Jantz said. “They dedicate time to supporting the parents in finding a high-quality program that meets the needs of their child and their family, which then leads to a smoother transition for all children.”
Early childhood development is crucial for the future of a child, Jantz said. When fully supported from birth, children are more likely to reach milestones like reading proficiency, high school graduation and gainful employment.
Jantz said Madison County has one of the largest percentages for kids under the age of 5 who are at risk for school failure, a statistic that has been ongoing since 2011. While the data has improved, just under 50% of the county’s children are still at risk.
Parents in the area, specifically in NPS, continue to face barriers even with the increase of early childhood education.
There are still existing child care and education waiting lists, such as spots at Little Panthers Preschool, which now serves 220 students. Jantz said there is an overall waiting list of 61 children.
Transportation is also always a concern. While children under the age of 5 who are receiving district special education services have access to buses, other children don’t.
Jantz said one child recently didn’t show up at preschool because of the lack of a ride. Jantz said she hopes transportation will become more accessible as Norfolk Area Transit expands. The organization is adding more transportation options starting in 2022.
Providers and educators will continue to work on the district’s strategic goal of assuring every child entering kindergarten had opportunities for preschool by the fall of 2023 — both by expanding opportunities and diminishing barriers for families. The jump in enrollment so far is a major step toward that goal, Jantz said.
“Where we are starting our kids is just as important as where they are ending up,” Jantz said. “It's made a huge difference for our kids.”