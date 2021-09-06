When Georgia Wyatt and Dixie Kucera wrote a grant to bring a Smithsonian exhibit to Tilden, they couldn’t have known the impact it would have on the community.
But they had high hopes. Hopes that, it turns out, paid off.
The exhibit they brought to Tilden became the core of the first ever Prairie Days in 2004. Since then, that tradition has continued each year.
“And thank God it did,” Kucera said. “We had tried different (events).” None of those other events ever lasted, though.
Finding the right celebration for Tilden was a challenge, Wyatt said.
“We don’t have any one ethnicity here, so we can’t fall back on that,” she said.
Kucera, a librarian, heard about the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Listening to the Prairie-Farming in Nature’s Image” and started a committee, which included Wyatt, to bring it to town. The exhibit was the center around which the first Prairie Days was built.
The first Prairie Days events included pioneer-themed games and demonstrations, such as rope making, soap making and marble games.
Kucera hoped Prairie Days would take off and become a regular event from the beginning.
“It’s such a terrific fit. When I first thought of it, I thought, ‘This is really what could happen,’ ” she said. “I really hoped it would. That’s the way I sold it.”
Putting the first Prairie Days together was hard but worth it, Wyatt said.
“It wouldn’t have happened if the library hadn’t gotten that grant. We were really biting off a big chunk there,” she said. “I think we could see it was a good thing. It was something that could grow. ... It was so much fun and excitement.”
Since that first year, Wyatt and Kucera have seen many new events and twists to Prairie Days, they said.
“People who were interested in certain things took upon themselves to become the chairmen,” Wyatt said. “It’s evolving. It has changed. ... I don’t think I anticipated how it’s evolved.”
For example, the flowers that decorate Tilden during Prairie Days were the idea of Virginia Werkmeister, who helped Wyatt and Kucera create the first Prairie Days.
After Werkmeister died, the tradition continued.
“During Prairie Days, the whole town is decorated with flowers, and we’ve kind of become known for that,” Wyatt said.
After the first year, Kucera and the library passed the event onto a committee, which has run it since. Pat Decker is a longtime member of that committee, she said.
“I've just always been big on volunteering,” Decker said. “I think everybody needs to take a turn on keeping their town going. It doesn't always happen."
Decker said one reason she likes Prairie Days is because it offers Tilden a chance to show off what it can do.
"It's kind of like your house. Your house is pretty OK while you're living there, but if you're going to have a card party or a group come in, you definitely clean it up and make it look prettier,” she said. “I think that's what kind of motivates people to get Tilden looking as good as it can with all the flowers that are planted and the cleanup that goes on."
But Decker said her favorite part of Prairie Days is the volunteerism it takes for the event to succeed.
"I just like the way that people pull together to get everything done. As far as the events, I think they're all interesting their own way, but I like the volunteerism that comes and the pride that some people take in getting the town ready," she said. "In the small towns, I think we all have to rely on each other."
And the community has had to pull together more than once, as several years have seen large storms throw a wrench in the plans, she said.
Wyatt recalled one storm that was so bad it not only devastated trees, but blew the wall out of a building and strewed bricks across the street, which was to be part of the parade route the next day.
“Early the next morning, when it was still probably pretty dark, you started to hear chainsaws,” she said. “The community just gathered together.”
And the parade started on time.
Only the COVID-19 pandemic was enough to cancel Prairie Days in 2020. But that setback lasted only a year, and events went on as normal this year.
The events have changed throughout the years, but whether it’s the volunteerism, the camaraderie or a sense of identity, Decker, Wyatt and Kucera all agree that Prairie Days brings something important, maybe even essential, to Tilden.