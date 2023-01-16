Jamie Janise probably wouldn’t have gotten into the popcorn business if it wasn’t for buying and sending popcorn to the local hockey team.
“But then I realized I can bake and do a lot of things, so let’s buy a popper and see if we could do that,” she said. “We did. I got into a kitchen with a friend of mine and we started (going to) farmers markets just to test the waters.”
Those waters turned up being plentiful, leading her to open Poppin’ Delights in 2018. The store’s popularity continued to grow as it expanded operations in 2020 to its current location, 202 W. Madison Ave.
Poppin’ Delights has popcorn flavors that perhaps most customers haven’t heard of, ranging from bubble gum, cotton candy and birthday cake to grape soda, cheesecake and birthday cake.
“There are ones that people wouldn’t think to put together,” she said.
Janise said she gets ideas for different flavors based on recommendations from her customers or children. Janise said the store has around 30 popcorn varieties on hand, 10 to 15 of which are the business’ best sellers.
Poppin’ Delights’ popcorn comes from a local corn supply. Janise uses coconut oil to create clean popcorn, followed by using different oils, sugars and food coloring to make individual flavors.
Poppin’ Delights is getting ready to celebrate its favorite day of the year, National Popcorn Day, which is on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The celebration details have yet to be finalized, but they’ll be announced on the business’s Facebook page, Janise said.
She added the festivities usually include the store’s movie butter popcorn. They pop the corn in coconut butter oil, allowing it to stay nice and crisp rather than being soggy, Janise said.
Popcorn isn’t the only item available at the store. It also offers freeze-dried candies, cotton candy, popcorn balls, cheesecake slices, 12 different varieties of fudge and candied almonds and pecans.
Poppin’ Delights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday.