Beth Plisek is somebody who wants everyone to be cared about, advocated for and steered down the right path.
Plisek, of rural Hoskins, has spent years working to ensure that all people, especially those with intellectual and physical disabilities, are provided with the resources they need to live and work in their communities and have access to the tools they need to help them thrive.
Between working full time at the nonprofit League of Human Dignity and spending countless hours volunteering for other local not-for-profit organizations, Plisek has made an impact on area residents in various ways, which were driving factors behind her selection as the 2022 Area Person of the Year by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank.
The two entities are co-sponsors of the recognition program that honors individuals who make Northeast Nebraska a better place to live and work.
In a letter nominating Plisek as the regional person of the year, Melissa Thies said Plisek works diligently with her clients and providers to ensure “the best outcomes for all.”
“(Plisek) works tirelessly to ensure people in all walks of faith and mindsets realize their potential and live their best lives,” Thies said.
Plisek said it “means the world” that people have noticed the work that the League of Human Dignity is doing — supporting those with developmental and physical disabilities.
“It's good for people to understand, to see our population,” Plisek said. “So, it made me happy that (the award) would bring that to people's attention. I'm not a person that’s all about me.
“To me, it was like, ‘We're seen now,’ not just us here at the League, but our community.”
A valuable resource
Plisek, who grew up in Randolph, is a mother to two children: Colby, 21, and Ellie, 19. Ellie was born with several developmental and physical disabilities, including cerebral palsy, epilepsy and mobility issues.
Plisek said Ellie has eight “major” diagnoses and 20 “minor” diagnoses. She has eight specialists whom she regularly visits at Children’s Hospital in Omaha and has had more than 400 hospital visits in her life.
While searching for resources that could assist in providing Ellie with the tools she has needed to succeed, Plisek came into contact with Jane Fink, a longtime independent living coordinator at the League of Human Dignity
The League of Human Dignity, which started in 1971 in Lincoln and added a Norfolk location in 1982, is a community-based, consumer-controlled nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the full integration of those with disabilities into society. Employees at the League of Human Dignity advocate for their needs and rights while providing services to assist them in becoming and remaining independent citizens.
Plisek had been in contact with Fink several times throughout Ellie’s childhood, she said, to help establish and navigate a “roadmap” for Ellie.
Previously, Plisek worked in long-term care, a profession in which she had earned her way into a management role. But when COVID-19 began affecting the area in early 2020, Plisek would have to separate herself from Ellie each time Plisek had a COVID “scare.” It was too much of a risk to be around Ellie with her condition.
“And that was really frustrating,” Plisek said. “I had always told my administrator if I ever had a chance to work for helping people with disabilities, or help with the Alzheimer's Association … then I would leave in a heartbeat.”
Plisek’s boss asked if there was anything that could be done to change Plisek’s mind; Plisek said she didn’t think so.
And in 2021, an independent living coordinator position opened up at the League of Human Dignity, so Plisek sent Fink her résumé and the two had a conversation about the opening. Plisek was hired in May 2021.
“It was the right time in our lives and the right time in the League's life, I think, for me to come over here and do this,” Plisek said. “I love what I do, I really do. And I love the team that I work with.
“I feel like I'm a valuable resource to those that are (living with disabilities) because there is no roadmap. If we wrote a roadmap right now and published it, it would be outdated by the time they printed it.”
The League of Human Dignity serves 22 counties in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. It is the center for independent living in the area. Plisek often travels for work, meeting people as far west as Valentine on a regular basis.
Professionals like Plisek provide information and referrals, independent living skills training, transition services, peer counseling and support, awareness training and more.
A person with a disability could be learning how to cook healthy, how to use a toaster oven because of limitations or grasping how to follow a recipe, all of which are tasks the League of Human Dignity can assist with. The League also, for example, can assist someone who experiences a stroke and wants to learn how to dress one-handed or cook.
In December, Plisek helped a Norfolk organization obtain the necessary resources to ensure it’s in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
“None of us know all the answers; we do a lot of research,” Plisek said of herself and her colleagues, including Fink, who has spent 36 years with the League of Human Dignity. “You know, some people have more experience in things than others, and we talk to each other. And we do the research we need to do to find the answers — not for people, but with them.”
An active volunteer
Plisek’s work assisting others and her advocacy for inclusion doesn’t stop when her day job is over.
She has served on the board of directors for the Arc of Norfolk for more than 5½ years, where she helps organize community events, primarily for those who live with developmental disabilities.
Plisek also is on the board of directors for the Norfolk Area Diversity Council, formerly the Mayor’s Diversity Council, which seeks to embrace cultural engagement and enhance diversity, inclusion and belonging in the Norfolk area
Toward the end of 2022, Plisek was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities, a group that meets quarterly with other state officials to advocate for laws and revisions within the structure of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Further, Plisek was the chairwoman for Norfolk’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s for three years. While no longer the chairwoman, Plisek still serves on the committee that organizes the event and helped orchestrate this past October’s walk.
Plisek also heads Project Linus in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Project Linus is a national nonprofit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children in need. The blankets are made by adults and children from all walks of life.
Thies said in her nomination letter that Plisek also assists when she can with her family’s business, Jerry’s Hilltop, south of Randolph.
Between being a mother with a full-time job, having responsibilities to head nonprofit groups, making regular out-of-town hospital visits and volunteering outside of her work with nonprofits, Plisek has plenty to manage. But she doesn’t see her daily routine as having lots on her plate.
“I see it as we were put here to help others,” Plisek said. “But I don't see anything that I do as work. “... I am in a position where I can share my lived experiences and I can share my knowledge. And if I can help just one other person, then I've made a difference.”