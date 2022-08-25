COLUMBUS — A Platte Center man who pleaded no contest last year to two felonies but later sought to withdraw his pleas decided on Wednesday that he wouldn’t challenge his convictions after all.
Dale Allen, 37, had pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child and tampering with a witness, both Class 2 felonies, on Sept. 30, 2021. But on Nov. 1, a motion to allow Allen to withdraw his pleas was filed on his behalf by his attorneys at the time, Doug Stratton and Joel Carlson of Norfolk.
The plea withdrawal request was made by Allen based on his allegation that his pleas were not voluntarily made, “among other reasons.” He had alleged he was intimidated, threatened, harassed and bullied by the attorneys involved in his case.
On the same day that a motion for a plea withdrawal was filed on Allen’s behalf, Stratton and Carlson moved to remove themselves as Allen’s attorneys. The defense attorneys cited their belief that Allen would elicit evidence that would make them witnesses at a hearing relevant to Allen’s motion to withdraw his pleas. This would have created a conflict of interest in which the attorneys would have served roles as witnesses and as Allen’s attorneys, according to their motion.
Now retired District Judge Robert Steinke allowed Stratton and Carlson to withdraw as Allen’s attorneys and appointed John Kohl of Omaha to represent Allen on Nov. 16. Allen’s sentencing was delayed until Kohl was able to review Allen’s case and adduce evidence to support Allen’s desire to withdraw his pleas.
A hearing to support Allen’s motion had been scheduled for Wednesday but, after conferring with Kohl, Allen chose to back out on his motion to withdraw his pleas, allowing his convictions to stand.
The sexual-assault charge against Allen was filed in February 2021 after a 7-year-old girl told an employee at her school that she and Allen had a secret, and that Allen told the girl he would go to jail if the girl ever disclosed their secret. The girl told the school employee that Allen does things to her that “a boyfriend and girlfriend would do.”
During a subsequent forensic interview at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Norfolk, the girl told a specialist about things that Allen would do to her consistent with performing vaginal penetration and oral sex.
The girl described such actions having occurred on multiple occasions over a timeframe of a year-plus at residences in Platte Center and Columbus.
The tampering charge stems from phone calls Allen made from the Platte County Detention Facility in Columbus to the mother of the victim. An investigator with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office had been monitoring electronic communication between Allen and the victim’s mother since Allen was lodged at the jail.
Between Jan. 15 and March 7, 2021, Allen made numerous phone calls to the victim’s mother — most of which involved requests from Allen for the victim to retract her statements and tell everyone that she lied about what had happened.
In a phone conversation on Jan. 28, 2021, Allen told the victim’s mother that the woman needed to talk to the victim and tell her, “Don’t talk to nobody.” Allen also instructed the mother to tell the victim that it was another man, not Allen, who sexually assaulted her.
The woman apparently told Allen that their phone call was being recorded and what Allen was saying could be used against him, but Allen told the woman he didn’t care.
During several conversations over the next month and a half, Allen continued pleading with the victim’s mother to tell the victim to explain to authorities and children’s advocacy specialists that she lied and Allen was in jail because of her lies.
Through the course of the jail calls, an investigator said the victim’s mother never said she was unwilling to follow through with Allen’s requests, prompting the tampering charge.
District Judge James Stecker, who has presided over Allen’s case since Steinke retired, scheduled Allen’s sentencing for Tuesday, Sept. 27. Allen, who faces up to a 100-year prison sentence, has been housed at the Platte County Detention Facility since his Jan. 11, 2021, arrest and is being held on a $300,000 bond.