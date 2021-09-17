Jim Monk’s goals in life and business are simple.
The owner of Norfolk Specialties Inc. — a 43-year-old industrial machine and fabrication shop — never wanted to have the biggest company with the most employees.
Instead, “I always wanted to provide a clean, safe environment for skilled guys and to be comfortable, to be able to make parts and to make a profit, to keep an industry running,” Monk said. “That’s about as easy as it gets.”
Norfolk Specialties’ aim to provide that clean, safe and stable environment for its employees was a major factor in its selection as the 2021 inductee for the Norfolk Business Hall of Fame, a recognition effort sponsored by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk.
Norfolk Specialties has been part of the Norfolk business community since it opened at 1401 Square Turn Blvd. in 1978. That’s when Monk and former business partner Darrel Bittenger decided to leave the 3M plant in Norfolk, where they had met, and start a company of their own.
“Darrel was an inventor and was one of those guys that could fix anything or do anything. We hit it off,” Monk said. “He also was an entrepreneur and had been involved in other businesses and managed some things.”
The early days of the company included the creation of products to put on the market. One of its most promising early products was an octagonal fiberglass picnic table with a steel frame.
But the economy in the early 1980s provided a challenge that was especially difficult for fledgling companies. Monk said he still possesses business loan documents from that time that reflect a 20% interest rate, and he compares running a new business at that time to hospitality-based businesses that opened just before the pandemic hit.
“It was no fault of their own; it was just bad timing,” he said. “I’m sure the tenacious ones and the ones that held enough capital made it, but most of them didn’t. It was just tough. It was tough for us.”
The economic challenge of the time required creative money strategies and a shift in business to get through. After emerging from the other side of those early struggles, Monk became the company’s sole owner in 1986 as his business partner followed other opportunities.
“It wasn’t quite what he envisioned,” Monk said. “He wanted to pursue other avenues.”
Over time and under Monk’s direction, the business grew. In 1998, Norfolk Specialties expanded into its current location on North First Street, a move the business managed in a hot industrial real estate market thanks to a lot of planning and foresight with the bank, a good real estate agent and the promise of a new golf club.
“The Realtor ... called me and said there’s a building that’s available. It’s 28,000 square feet,” Monk said. “We looked at it. We were so excited about it we took the whole shop.”
Monk said when the real estate agent — who was an avid golfer — wrapped up the tour, one of the Norfolk Specialties employees asked how many other potential buyers were scheduled to look at the building; the real estate agent said eight, and two had enough money in their billfold to purchase the site outright.
“I said (to the Realtor), ‘You get us in that building, I’ll get you any golf club you want,’ ” Monk said.
The purchase of Norfolk Specialties’ current location took only four days, and the real estate agent — despite attempts to refuse the bonus — wound up with a gift certificate that would pay for a new golf club, Monk said with a smile.
“That was a highlight,” Monk said of the real estate purchase. “We were ready for it.”
Today, the business continues to fire on all cylinders, serving the textile, rubber, steel, medical, dairy, food processing and meatpacking industries.
“Our target market is our large industry. That’s where we make our money,” he said. “We try to get into the stock rooms so that we know that they’re going to have to use once a month or 10 a month, and we don’t have to sell those each time.”
Monk said the business has grown through a networking effect and through the willingness of its employees to face the challenges presented by the constant upgrades in technology.
According to the nomination letter sent to the Daily News, Monk protects his workforce by emphasizing a “safety first” mindset both on the job and at home, and he takes a personal interest in his employees and their families. And Monk puts his trust in their abilities as he considers what the future of the company might look like as the possibility of retiring someday comes to mind.
“I’ve been doing this 43 years. I’ve had a lot of risk, and I’d kind of like to go do some other things. I have a lot of hobbies,” Monk said. “I’ve got a good crew, exceptional, the cream of the crop. Norfolk Specialties is going to keep going in the future.”