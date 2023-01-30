Norfolk High fans attending last Friday night’s basketball games left their maroon Panther gear in the closet. Instead, the stands were filled with school spirit of a different shade: Pink.
Norfolk’s dance team, the Pink Panthers, frequently performs at school sporting events and has qualified to compete at the National Dance Team Championships in Orlando, Florida, later this week. In a show of support, Norfolk fans participated in a “Pink Out” send-off for the team.
Although the Pink Panthers made their halftime routines look easy, qualifying for nationals is anything but.
“We practice six days a week, Monday through Friday, we practice 6:15 to 7:30, and Saturdays are our longest practices, which are normally four hours,” said Kaitlyn Merchant, a team coach. “They dedicate a ton of time.”
Stacy Hardy, parent of team member Leiah Hardy, noted that the team had been starting practices at 6:15 since August and originally learned the dances during the summer, making nationals the culmination of months of effort.
The team’s captains cited the many hours of work that led to this trip.
“We’ve been preparing for this for a long time,” said Cloe Klein, one of the captains, “and so seeing all of our hard work come to a climax is going to be really exciting.”
Kailyn Storovich, also a team captain, added that she was excited about “going to nationals as a team, and experiencing that together, and just showing what we’ve worked for, and how much we’ve put into these routines.”
“I’m excited to show what Norfolk is made of,” said Maryn Mead, another team captain.
Luckily, the trip to nationals won’t be all work.
“We do get to go to Disney World,” Mead said, “which I think is one of the most exciting things for everybody on the vacation side of it — getting to go as a big team, all experiencing it together.”
While the team has been working for months, the dancers won’t get a break from performing anytime soon: “It’s going to continue right after we get back from Florida, we’re going to jump right into state competition, that’s, I think, two weeks after nationals,” Klein said. “And then we’ll continue on performing for basketball games, and stuff like that.”
The team was grateful for the involvement and attention of the community.
“We have alumni joining us this weekend,” said Molly Meysenburg, another coach for the team. “The Pink Panthers has a rich history of lots of people, and a lot of them are going to be joining us to cheer them on and send them off to nationals.”
“A big thank you to everybody that’s supporting us in Pink Out,” Merchant added. “We had a lot of local sponsors that have jumped on board and donated things to the team. Our parents have stepped up and done more than we could ever dream of … we have so many people to thank for supporting us as we’re traveling to Orlando and nationals.”
The Pink Panthers team members are Maryn Mead, Bri Sharp, Sydney Easland, Cloe Klein, Amber Juhlin, Leiah Hardy, Addisen Bohm, Elly Stanton, Maggie Merritt, Kaylee Hinze, Kadia Carriker, Noah Schmidt, Allie Kruse, Kate Merritt, Grace Ellis, Kaitlyn Bos, Josslyn Hubbard, Kailyn Storovich and Cassidy Clausen, with team coaches Kaitlyn Merchant, Amanda Gesell and Molly Meysenburg.