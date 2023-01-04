PILGER — As with many small churches across the state, regardless of denomination, the members of St. Peter’s Lutheran of Church at Pilger have decided to close their doors.
Since 1900, the congregation has worshipped in the same building, even as it was picked up and relocated across town in 1949. Members’ sadness has been lifted, however, knowing the building will continue to be used as a place for people to gather as the Historical Society of Stanton County takes over its ownership and the space takes on a new life.
Gene Willers of Pilger, chairman of the congregation’s Futures Committee, plus Inez Barth of Stanton, treasurer of the Historical Society of Stanton County, recently met with Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli to donate the St. Peter’s building to the society.
“We’re pleased they are willing to take on that responsibility,” Willers said, “so that the church will still be part of the community.”
The Pilger Museum is housed in what was once the Baptist church in town, with a multitude of steps outside leading to the museum’s main level. The new location will not only be handicapped accessible, but also spacious and aesthetically pleasing.
Even more exciting to the congregation is the fact that the sanctuary, what is now the church’s worship space, will be left as is and available for events such as funerals and weddings.
The congregation’s final two services will be on Sunday, Jan. 8. The 10:30 a.m. regular worship will be followed by an afternoon service, known as a Service of Closing.
It will begin at 2 p.m. with the public invited. A reception will follow.
Worship will be led by the congregation’s current pastor, Deb Valentine, along with assistant to the bishop of the Nebraska ELCA Synod, Kristin VanStee, and Parish Ministry associates Kathy Becker and Deb Hammer. Former pastors and their spouses also have been invited to attend.
The snow date will be Sunday, Jan. 15.
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church is the unification of three congregations, two German-speaking and one Danish: St. Peter’s, which formed in 1900, St. Petri’s, which originated in 1891 south of Pilger, and St. Pauli’s whose members began meeting in 1914 in the St. Peter’s building. In 1949, the building where St. Peter’s and St. Pauli’s congregations met was lifted and moved to its current location.
St. Petri’s was hit by a severe windstorm at that time, and the congregation voted to disband. The lumber from the church was used to add on to the St. Peter’s building. The church was again extensively remodeled in 2003, making the building handicapped accessible.
When a tornado hit the community in 2014, the church escaped extensive damage. The town’s main street was largely erased from the landscape, leaving St. Peter’s and the town’s library as the only two public buildings in the community.
As a result, local, state and federal relief efforts were headquartered at St. Peter’s. In addition, a couple from the congregation, the late Val and Lanny Petersen, transformed the building into The Rock Shop, a coffee house and meeting place for village and rural residents.