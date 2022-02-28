FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Knife and ax throwing might sound like a recreational activity, but to hundreds around the country, the sport requires skill and can be entertaining.
Travis Blank, 38, started ax throwing in early 2019 and knife throwing in July 2020.
The Pierce native originally got into the sport with his wife, Allison, as a way to get to know the community.
But after competing online and going to a couple of tournaments, Blank had found the right sport for his enjoyment.
“In lack of better terms, I like throwing sharp stuff,” Blank said with a laugh. “I’ve thrown shovels, ninja stars, and I’ve actually thrown a metal ruler, and stuck it. It’s just fun target sport.”
KNIFE THROWING and ax throwing have many similarities.
Knife throwing is similar to darts and archery, and ax throwing includes throwing the knife toward a target. The best way to throw a knife is to apply ample force that enables the point to stick into the target. It requires increased accuracy, precision, placement of the body and practice. There is a particular spin technique that makes the knife spin when it is thrown. It is also crucial to consider the way one holds the knife.
There are various rules and different ways to throw the knife depending on the league.
At the World Axe Throwing League back in April 2021, Blank said knife throwers had five throws from the 10-foot line and, after the first five throws, they then had to move back to a minimum of 15 feet away from the board.
The knife had to be thrown from the handle of the knife and, while thrown, the knife had to rotate a minimum of two rotations. Most competitors stand anywhere between 16 to 18 feet away from the target; anything beyond might require three or more rotations of the knife.
Those competitors who are throwing at the target are aiming for a red circle in the middle of the board, which is usually about 1½ inches in diameter.
“The way I describe it when I aim in knife throwing is the way you throw a baseball,” Blank said. “You look at your target where you want it to go, but you don't actually aim.”
It’s scored based off of a point system and, after a certain number of the throws, the scores are tallied up at the end.
IN APRIL 2021, Blank competed in the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) and World Knife Throwing League (WKTL) U.S. Open Championships in hatchet, big ax, duals and the first ever knife in Atlanta.
Blank finished in third place in the big ax and placed 17th in hatchet. Competing in duals with his wife, they finished 25th.
Then in the WKTL U.S. Open Championship, after losing his first match, Blank had to win nine matches in a row to get through the double-elimination tournament to get to the championship.
He made it all the way to the championship on the third day of competition, which was going to be televised on ESPN.
“I enjoyed it — the nerves built up, but I was excited. A goal of mine was to get on ESPN. For some reason, I was really good at knife throwing, so I felt like I was able to achieve that goal through knife throwing,” Blank said. “When the lights kicked on and they said, 'You are live,' it was go time. I didn't think anything of it, and I was just throwing.”
Blank's opponent couldn't handle the pressure, allowing Blank to throw his knives freely, as he was able to claim the first ever WKTL U.S. Open Championship title.
“Knowing that my opponent was struggling, it eased the nerves. I didn't have to worry about accuracy, and I could just throw the knife and stick the knife on the board,” Blank said. “If my opponent wasn’t struggling with his score, I would have gone bottom, middle, to top bull, and I would have done that the entire time to maximize my score.”
BLANK, WHO lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina, plans to make the move back to Northeast Nebraska with his family this June when he retires from the Army.
While the sports of knife and ax throwing have been growing over the past couple of years, Blank said he wants to encourage people around the Midwest and the country to give the sport a try.
“I think knife throwing will become more popular than ax throwing because it is more entertaining. I truly encourage anybody to try out the sport. Go to the ax throwing location in Norfolk, throw an ax and have fun doing it. But if you want to try the competitive side, then go to the bigger venues in Lincoln, Omaha or Des Moines,” he said. “You just need to get out there and try it. Hopefully I'll be out there one day starting leagues and getting people really into it. I know the Midwest can produce some really good throwers.”
The next major tournament Blank will be competing in is at the end of April in Exton, Pennsylvania, at the World Axe Throwing League. The following tournament will then be in June at the Ironside Open in Ironside Axe Throwing Club in Des Moines. The other major tournament in 2022 Blank will travel to, is the second ever WKTL U.S. Open Championship in July.