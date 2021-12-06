Hope Pedersen has come full circle in the world of high school play production.
Only 10 years ago, she was a sophomore in high school, celebrating with fellow cast members from Pierce as they took top honors at their district one-act meet, earning a shot at the Class B state title in Kearney.
Now in her second year at the helm of Schuyler High School’s theater program, Pedersen has directed a new generation of cast and crew to a district championship, as well as a shot at the Class B title in state play production in Norfolk.
“It is kind of like a circle in a way,” Pedersen said. “I’m excited to be back in Johnny Carson (Theatre).”
Presented by the Nebraska School Activities Association, the 2021 Nebraska Play Production competition will feature Class D1 and D2 schools on Wednesday, Dec. 8; Class C1 and C2 schools on Thursday, Dec. 9; and Class A and B on Friday, Dec. 10.
Schuyler High School is set to perform “The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe” at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
The production is Pedersen’s second shot at directing a high school one-act team. She credits a solid background in theater, a talented cast and crew and a well-balanced group of assistants — Morgan Semerad, Paul Niedbalski, Chase King and Riley Haug — for the success the team has produced thus far.
“I think I really benefited from having passionate coaches when I was acting in high school,” Pedersen said. “Mrs. (Danielle) Goetsch was good at getting us to develop characters, and so that’s something I always try to push and strive for, as well, as a director.”
After high school, Pedersen earned a minor in theater at Wayne State College. She said her education allowed her to transition from the acting side of theater to directing. She served as student manager and student director on productions at the college, which she said helped her prepare for the role she now has at Schuyler.
Pedersen also credits former Schuyler one-act coach Jill Hoesing — whose son and daughter-in-law are responsible for the successful Wausmond one-act co-op in Class C1 — for taking Pedersen under her wing and showing her how to “run a program and keep it going.”
Pedersen is directing a cast and crew of 44 in this year’s production. She said watching and listening to the excitement of the students as they were named district champions in late November rewarded her in ways she hadn’t anticipated.
“It was phenomenal,” Pedersen said of the district win. “I think the best part was seeing the kids. ... They’ve put in the blood, the sweat and the tears — literally — into this show. Seeing them hug and seeing them cry — their voices filled our auditorium when they were announced (as winners) — that filled my heart full of gratitude and love. It’s all for them and their experiences.”
Pedersen said she hopes the cast members will come away from their experience at state one-act this year with an appreciation of the talent they will see from their competitors and a measured degree of confidence in the fact that they, too, earned a spot to compete with the best.
“We have a saying, ‘Why not us? Why not Schuyler?’ ” she said. “For these kids, I hope they get that confidence and take that pride with them.”