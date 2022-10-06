Like a massive jigsaw puzzle, work on the Benjamin Avenue project continues to get completed piece by piece, with a part of the big picture likely to come into focus in about two weeks.
That’s when all four lanes and the middle lane could be completed and reopened to four-lane traffic from just west of the Norfolk Family YMCA to First Street.
Colin Karst, the project manager from BX Civil and Construction, shared that good news Wednesday evening during another of the open house updates at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Karst began the open house by sharing information on all the work that had been completed in the past two weeks and the work scheduled to be completed in the next two weeks.
During the past two weeks, Karst described the work that various contractors were completing, such as completing excavation of a box culvert from west of a church to First Street.
Another contractor completed installing about 400 feet of pipe for a box culvert and storm sewer, with still another crew working on electrical work.
In addition, once some of that work got completed, crews poured cement on the north lanes from west of the church to First Street.
Karst described how as one contractor finishes up work in one area, another contractor will work on something in another part. The work is often dependent on having some steps finished before paving or another step can be completed.
Karst said the rest of this week, crews hope to pour more of the middle lanes. Then after it hardens, it could be opened as quickly as two weeks — provided the weather holds out without much rain, he said.
BX Civil and Construction also will continue to do shoulder work and get ready for winter. Plans are to try to get work completed to Riverside Boulevard before shutting down for the winter, Karst said.
One of the next major projects will be to replace the bridge and box culvert between the YMCA and Burger King, which will be a major project completed under construction, he said.
So far, the Benjamin Avenue replacement and widening project is about on schedule and on budget.
Karst said if anything, some of the areas didn’t take as many yards of concrete as projected.
The project was awarded to BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, at a cost of more than $13 million. Work began in early April and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said city crews also continue to work on Riverside Boulevard and probably will until about Nov. 1.
Crews earlier had repaired the inside lanes and are now working on the outside lanes and a portion of the middle lane on Riverside Boulevard, Rames said.
The city is taking advantage of less traffic on the boulevard now by doing that repair work.
Rames said the work could be completed as far south as Elm Avenue or possibly Prospect Avenue. After Nov. 1, the city crews will work on joint sealing before winter.
“We did quite a bit this year with the street department,” Rames said. “I would say we probably did close to double in terms of square yardage.”