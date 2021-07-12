Madison fair petting zoo

A goat stands atop a tortoise at the petting zoo during the Madison County Fair on Sunday.

 MADDOX WECKERLE-DIETZ/DAILY NEWS

MADISON — On the last day of the Madison County Fair & Rodeo, Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo was filled with children eager to interact with goats, llamas, ponies and more.

As families filed into the petting zoo enclosures, their faces lit up with smiles. For Wyatt Huebner, one of the petting zoo operators, this was the best part of the job.

"Although the petting zoo is a business, it is truly for all of the children. Allowing families the opportunity to see and pet animals — it's such a good experience," Huebner said.

For many, the petting zoo offered the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with rare animals such as kangaroos and porcupines.

"I have past experience with farm animals from being in 4-H at my elementary (school)," said Brecken Krueger, a fourth grade student from Pierce. "But all of these other animals —like the little zebra — are so cool."

"It is such a neat experience, and the animals are so unique," said Hope O'Reilly, a high school student from Wayne.

For others, such as Noah Wattier, an incoming freshman at Northeast Community College, the petting zoo offered a glimpse into childhood.

Noah Wattier, shown here with a goat at the Madison County Fair on Sunday, said the petting zoo brought back childhood memories. "When I was y…

"When I was younger, I lived on a farm with horses, cows and ducks. Coming to the petting zoo and interacting with all of the farm animals reminds me of that time. It's my favorite part of the Madison County Fair."

As Wattier milled about the petting zoo, he reminisced on his times at his family farm. "The smell is certainly the same," he joked.

As the day continued, more and more children entered the petting zoo and were struck with curiosity and awe. "It really is such a good experience," Huebner reiterated. "The turnout is great this year, everyone looks so excited and I already cannot wait for the petting zoo next year."

AFTER SUNDAY'S final day of this year’s fair, preparations are already beginning for next year.

After the fair was limited last year because of COVID-19, this year’s fair proceeded mostly as scheduled — apart from the weekend storms that forced the fairgrounds to be evacuated Friday night and caused Saturday night’s REO Speedwagon to be canceled.

Originally scheduled to play at last year's county fair before COVID-19 changed those plans, REO Speedwagon also didn’t play at this year's fair, either.

"We had to make this difficult decision in order to keep our patrons safe," according to a release by the Madison County Fair Board. "We strive to deliver a great concert experience for all of our guests, but your safety is our number one concern."

REO Speedwagon band members expressed disappointment over not being able to perform at this year's fair.

“We are here in Madison County, ready to rock our great fans in Nebraska, but I have been told that Mother Nature has other plans for us today," said Kevin Cronin, lead singer for REO Speedwagon. "But every once in a while, the storm wins. We will do everything in our power to return to the Madison County Fair and put on an extra-strong show.

"We are disappointed, but we have no choice but to put the safety of our fans, our crew and ourselves first.”

All concert tickets for REO Speedwagon will be refunded through ETIX.

