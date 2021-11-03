Although Norfolk Avenue was recently resurfaced, I don’t believe bands played or fireworks exploded to celebrate the accomplishment.
That was the case when Norfolk citizens voted to pave 7½ blocks of what is now Norfolk Avenue — from the river to Seventh Street.
Before being paved, Norfolk’s main street was often a muddy mess from rain or snow or dirty and dusty when the weather was dry.
It’s no wonder that in June 1910, 701 Norfolk citizens approved a $12,000 bond issue for the project. Only 140 people opposed it.
“It was a great victory for a bigger and better Norfolk. To Norfolk people it spelled the beginning of a new period in the city’s life,” said an article in the Daily News. "Twenty years ago, Norfolk talked of paving, but not until now has the city been allowed by law, because of its population, to vote bonds for street intersections. And at the very first opportunity the city registered such an overwhelming majority for the improvement that there was left no room to doubt that Norfolk is on its way — and going forward.”
Indeed, Norfolk was named a first-class city in 1909 based on population of 5,300, which meant it could issue paving bonds, giving the mayor and city council the power to “pave, repave or macadamize any street or alley by creating paving districts.”
To encourage people to vote, an “automobile squad” made up of prominent citizens “kept shooting hither and yon from morning to night bringing in the voters.
"Following the announcement of the victory for the bonds, the city took on the tone of a Fourth of July celebration. The band played, the crowds cheered, bonfires were started at the principal street intersections and fireworks were shot into the night. It was a happy night for Norfolk and everybody felt joyful,” according to the Daily News.
But not all went smoothly. Some citizens wanted Norfolk Avenue paved with concrete instead of brick as was planned. Eventually, city engineer H.H. Tracy went on a concrete paving inspection to a number of communities and came back believing brick was the best solution.
After additional debate, the council asked for bids on both types of paving and, in the end, seven blocks of Norfolk Avenue was paved with brick, with the work being done in 1911.
Twenty-four years later, 75 men turned the bricks as part of a $40,000 Works Progress Administration program. The brick was still in place during Norfolk’s centennial celebration in 1966. However, at that time, city officials were contemplating removing the bricks, which happened in 1968, much to the delight of some citizens who were tired of being bounced around on the uneven paving. Still, it was much better than the dirt or mud that was the condition of the street before the bricks were installed.