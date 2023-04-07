Panoramic sugar eggs are Easter tradition

FREMONT — Like every holiday, Easter has its share of traditions. Among them are bunnies, baby chicks and eggs, all of which represent the coming of spring. Easter eggs come in a variety of sizes and colors. Some are edible; some are meant for display only.
Such is the case for the sugar eggs my mother made when I was young. Every spring, my mother would pack a sugar mixture into molds. When the mixture was dry and hard, she removed it from the mold, scooped out the center, cut an opening, filled half the egg with tiny bunnies, chicks, eggs or religious figures and glued two pieces together with frosting. Then, using her cake decorating skills, she piped the seams with frosting flowers, added decorations to the top and a panoramic egg had hatched.
Now, many years later, my sisters and I still each have one egg that we display every Easter. A few weeks ago, I jokingly told my sister we should try making the eggs. I say jokingly because I am not a crafter. My sisters are, but even they don’t have a lot of cake-decorating skills, which come in handy for this project.
But my sister, Sandy McDuffee, who lives in Fremont, mentioned making eggs to a couple of her friends, and soon she was ordering molds and tiny figurines. I made a few crosses out of sticks and gathered a few stems of artificial flowers to use as decorations. Soon, there we were, making panoramic sugar eggs. Luckily, one of Sandy’s friends, Eunice Warren, bakes and decorates beautiful cakes, so she led the charge by making the eggs in advance and helping us with the finishing touches. Sandy, Jan Pineda, Mickey Kroeger and I put our best design skills to work.
Warren — who, with her husband, Curt, lived in Norfolk in the 1980s — had never made sugar eggs, so she turned to the internet for recipes and YouTube for hints. Recipes are plentiful. Some call for granulated and powdered sugar and egg whites; others call for sugar and cornstarch. The recipe Warren used called for ultra-fine sugar. Some are “baked” in an oven on low heat to help them dry; some are just left to air dry. For decorating, we used royal icing, which is powdered sugar, meringue powder and water. Supposedly, because it doesn’t have oil in it, it won’t discolor.
Who knows if the egg I made will be around in 60 years, like those my mom made when I was a kid. But it was a fun experiment, although I still can’t be called a crafter.