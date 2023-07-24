What comes to mind when you think of a pageant girl? Perhaps children in sparkly dresses. Maybe cut-throat girls competing for a crown and sash.
For 19-year-old Vanessa Parra of Neligh and 16-year-old Leah Hilkemann of Stanton, that’s not necessarily the case. Both recent pageant winners, the two girls said they’d developed personally and professionally since competing in pageants became part of their lives.
Sure, fancy attire might be present, but that doesn’t necessarily correlate to a looks-based contest.
“Yes, you want to look presentable,” Hilkemann said. “But pageants also teach you skills.”
Hilkemann was crowned the 2023 National American Miss Nebraska Junior Teen, a title that describes the pageant system she competes in, the state the title was won for and the age division in which she currently fits.
Parra was crowned International Miss Teen, part of a different pageant system — International Miss — and a different age division.
In Parra and Hilkemann’s experiences, pageant systems have always fostered community and skills for the future.
“There’s a big misconception that beauty pageants are all about what you look like and how much you spend on your wardrobe and who has the prettiest dress and all that stuff," Parra said. “But all of the pageants I’ve done ... have a big emphasis on interviewing and accentuating who you are and being confident as you are.”
Vanessa Parra is a 19-year-old from Neligh who recently won the title International Teen Miss.
For Parra, gaining confidence has been a major factor in her love for competing. As someone who wasn’t naturally confident and struggled with shyness as a kid, pageants have helped her cultivate self-love.
“And that’s a really big thing for me because growing up, confidence didn’t really come easy to me and I kind of had to find my own way,” she said.
The journey of pageant competitions looks different for each girl. Hilkemann won a title this year despite starting pageantry last year. Parra began competing at 10 years old and won her first pageant at age 15.
“I started in a pretty old age division, and I was competing against girls that had been doing it for years,” Hilkemann said. “But then I got first runner-up, which was very surprising.”
Hilkemann began pageantry after watching her younger sister's involvement for the past six years, saying she was impressed by how many opportunities her sister had to make new friends.
“I’m usually not very good at making friends super fast,” Hilkemann said. "(My sister) is very outgoing. Going there was making it easy for her to make friends.”
Hilkemann joined National American Miss in hopes of making connections of her own, and she wasn’t disappointed.
“My favorite part (of pageants) is making new friends. It helps me open up when I’m there. It’s easier to communicate with everybody,” Hilkemann said. “I’m usually pretty quiet and reserved, but since I’ve been competing, it’s helped me talk to people that I don’t know. I use the talking skills I learned there and apply them to other situations. It definitely makes it easier for me to talk to people.”
Hilkemann said it was helpful having her sister there but difficult simultaneously since her sister is part of a younger age division and didn't know what differences the older age division would entail.
“It was nerve-racking because I knew these girls had been doing this for years,” Hilkemann said. “But you're around all these girls that have been doing it, so they’ll teach you things.”
Hilkemann doesn’t regret diving into pageants at an older age division. She hopes other teens take the chance, too.
“I want girls my age or older to know they can join if it’s their first year,” Hilkemann said. “They just have to put in the time and the effort. Just because you’re older doesn’t mean you can’t join a pageant. You can jump in; you just have to practice a lot.”
Parra’s journey looked different from Hilkemann’s. She started pageantry earlier and took longer to receive her first title.
“It takes time. It took five years, and it was a very long journey,” Parra said. “But what I learned on that journey was that you’ll be handed a bunch of noes, but you can use those noes as a redirection because everyone’s journey is different. Some people win on their first pageant, or some people take 10 years.”
Parra emphasized that, whether it be age or physical features, there isn’t one type of pageant girl or specific box girls must fit into to compete.
“I feel like when you think of a pageant girl, I guess you think someone who is snotty or someone who’s tall and blond and really thin,” Parra said. “If you knew what I look like ... I’m Mexican. I’m 5-foot-2. I don’t necessarily fit into the stereotype. But that’s kind of what I love about the pageants that I do is that we’re able to break those stereotypes and we're able to kind of set a new boundary for the years to come.”
While pageants were a challenge for Parra to begin with, she’s pleased with the growth she’s seen in herself.
“Something that I've learned is just how to really love myself and prioritize myself because going on a stage and literally paying people to judge you is hard,” Parra said. “It's really hard, but going through that and falling in love with a part of you that you thought you never would is so amazing.”
Parra said her journey with self-confidence isn’t extraordinary among pageant girls she knows.
“I think (pageants) help other girls who also feel like they don’t fit the stereotype to kind of break out of their shell because pageants also offer so many things like interview preparation for future jobs,” Parra said.
Hilkemann wants to be a veterinarian when she’s older. She said her brief involvement with pageants already had helped her prepare for the future.
“It definitely teaches you how to communicate with people,” Hilkemann said. “I’m still really bad at eye contact, but at pageants, it’s like a switch. I’ll be really nervous and walk in (to the interview) and use lots of eye contact.”
During the competitions’ private interviews, judges ask about future aspirations and personal goals. Hilkemann said it’s a big part of competing that many people outside of pageantry don’t know a lot about.
“They ask you, ‘What do you want to be when you’re older? What do you want to do? What do you want to teach young women?’ ” Hilkemann said. “I wish people could see that part and not just the part where you’re all dressed up because that’s really the only part they do see.”
Hilkemann said it helps that the judges foster a welcoming environment during interviews.
“When you go out on the stage, there’s judges sitting there, but they’re not sitting there straight-faced,” she said. “They smile all through the interviews.”
Parra also spoke to pageants’ welcoming atmosphere. She is especially grateful to a kind and growth-centered environment because she’s been involved in pageants that haven’t been as encouraging as International Miss.
“I have also been to pageants where I didn’t feel very welcomed, and I didn’t feel like I was the girl they wanted," Parra said. “At International Miss, I feel like we were really making a positive foundation for any girl to come and compete no matter what kind of background you come from — no matter who you are, what size you wear or what color your hair is. I think everyone can thrive in this pageant just because it has such a huge emphasis on creating a better you for your future and helping instill confidence.”
Parra said she also had gained valuable skills and attributes for her future self. She wishes more people knew how helpful pageants have been in professional preparation.
“That’s another thing that people don’t talk about is how much it really sets you for your future,” Parra said. “I’ve written a résumé since I was 10 years old, and people don’t usually do that until they apply for their first job. I have really great public speaking skills. I’ve given numerous speeches, and now I go across Nebraska giving different talks about loving yourself and building your own confidence.”
Parra plans on being a cosmetologist. She will graduate from cosmetology school later this year. From there, Parra will work with a traveling hair and makeup team that works with pageants.
“I'm really excited I can take that step in my career along with something that I love,” Parra said. “I’m really excited to start that when I graduate. It's been my dream since I was little. I’m hired to start in November after I graduate.”
Parra will work with various pageant systems during her travels.
“It’ll be about 30 straight days of traveling and working,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun.”
Hilkemann will be traveling to Orlando, Florida, in November to compete in the national's competition for the National American Miss pageant system. A winner from every age division in every state will be at the Orlando competition.
Parra’s title indicates that she has achieved the highest level of competition, so she will not be advancing.
Parra plans to continue competing until she ages out at 24 years old. Hilkemann plans to do the same and said she hopes to stay involved with pageants after that, volunteering and helping out with competitions.
Both are passionate about helping more girls develop personal, social and professional skills through pageants.
“These are your future lawyers and your future doctors. They're such amazing and incredible and smart girls,” Parra said. “So, when you see a pageant girl, a lot of people want to label them as a brat or Honey Boo Boo. It’s really a lot greater than that.”