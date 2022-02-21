Sandy Wolfe has been in charge of a lot of volunteer efforts, but she had never been in charge of a pageant such as the likes of one held Saturday evening at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
“I’ve never had a sash. I’ve never had a crown,” she told the audience Saturday evening at the inaugural Miss Nebraska Volunteer pageant when she was recruited.
Still, Wolfe said she was interested in helping to get the event in Norfolk, even though it meant she would need to be in charge of raising funds and finding volunteers to make it happen.
“When it came to raising scholarships for young women, I’m all in,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe wasn’t fazed by the long to-do list with everything from helping out behind the scenes to getting rooms for the contestants to stay.
So what does a woman do when she finds herself faced with a challenge? She finds other women who are “amazing,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe asked Lindsay Schellpeper Simpson, Christin Lutt and Camy Leathers to assist. The result was a success as the Miss Nebraska Volunteer pageant went off smoothly, drawing contestants from around the state and nearly filling the lower half of the theater for the nearly two-hour event.
Wolfe also had her brother-in-law, Bill Wolfe, who is a talent consultant from Kansas City, Missouri, and has vast experience with such endeavors.
The event featured off-Broadway talent, such as a medley of Elvis Presley hits and talented singers and musicians from as far as Tennessee, Kansas City and Mississippi.
Contestants in the miss category were at least 17 and no older than 25. Teens had to be from 13 to 17.
The Miss Nebraska Volunteer pageant was billed as different from most pageants and it was. The talent portion featured contestants who did such things as interpretative roller skating to Queen music, a demonstration on how to make tortillas and a self-authored reading that encouraged people to take precautions against cancer.
There also were such pageant stand-by events as evening gown and swimsuit competition, while teen contestants competed in fitness wear.
Carleigh Tietz, a student at Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk, won the teen competition. Aubrey Grasz of Elkhorn won the miss category. They both advance to nationals.
Sandy Wolfe and Phil Kimmi served as emcees and worked well together, with a few jokes thrown in as well. The event included performances by Norfolk High graduate Jacob Martinez, who sang in several numbers.
Another reason to be impressed was the emphasis on volunteering. The judges asked contestants about volunteering in their communities.
At various times, some of the sponsors were recognized, such as Northeast Community College offering $1,000 scholarships to all contestants and the winner getting a two-year scholarship, plus a $4,000 scholarship to the college of her choice. Three of the contestants attend Northeast Community College.
Plans are already underway for next year’s pageant, although it actually is going to be held later this year, Wolfe said.
One of the challenges is finding a date that works for everyone. This year’s pageant conflicted with state wrestling and a dance competition.
The next Miss Nebraska Volunteer pageant will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
“There’s no state wrestling. There’s no state dance. There’s not even a Nebraska football game,” Wolfe said.
Helping others never goes out of style, and that includes putting the pageant on.
“We need volunteers to help with the event that promotes volunteerism,” Kimmi said.