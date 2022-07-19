Getting around Norfolk has always been a challenge for Hugo Meneguite, an international student at Northeast Community College from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
With buying a car being unfeasible in his situation, Meneguite had to resort to asking friends for rides just to get to and from work, go to the gym or even buy groceries for the first two years of his stay in Norfolk.
For Meneguite, the need for a public transit system in town was readily apparent.
When North Fork Area Transit, a nonprofit company offering on-demand transportation across the Norfolk area, opened to the public in January, Meneguite was one of the first to take advantage of the opportunity.
“For an international student, it’s a struggle to get a car in the beginning,” Meneguite said. “People don’t actually think about it because they’re from here, they’ve been using cars for as long as they know.”
Despite this common preconception, the issue of public transit in small towns like Norfolk is far from a niche concern, according to Jeff Stewart, the general manager of North Fork Area Transit.
“There is a need far beyond anyone’s imagination for transportation,” Stewart said. “A lot of that reason is (that) it falls right in line with poverty … it’s a very personal subject, and people don’t like to discuss that; but when they have the opportunity for something like public transportation, then you start to see where that need is.”
Stewart said he’s encountered strong resistance to public transit in many of the cities he’s worked in. Much to his surprise, however, he said Norfolk has been one of the most welcoming towns to the service that he’s ever worked in.
“With all the partnerships we’ve made in the six months I’ve been here, it’s been outstanding; the public support, the political support behind this,” Stewart said. “It’s just really nice to see people invested in their futures.”
Encompassing three different services, North Fork Area Transit provides Norfolk residents with both on-demand and fixed route transportation in the morning and, more recently, at night.
In addition to its bright-purple ForkLift buses, which operate on a fixed route from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at a fixed one-way fare of $1 for most adults, the company also provides TeleLift, an on-demand, 24-hour-advance scheduling service that runs seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, with $3.50 fare within city limits.
Its newest service, NiteLift, operates similarly to Uber, providing on-demand nighttime transportation from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday at $5 per trip within Norfolk city limits.
The service currently provides about 7,500 to 8,000 rides per month, according to Stewart, with 32 drivers on staff and 29 vehicles, including buses, vans and cars, at their disposal.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the local impacts from the overhauled transit system are already being felt across all age groups in the community.
“We’re seeing increased usage of the various services,” Moenning said. “Helping kids get to school on time and back home … elderly folks get to medical appointments, helping people get to work … it’s an economic development thing as well as a quality-of-life thing.”
Stewart, who assumed his role in January following a fall 2021 city council measure to front start-up costs for a newly imagined transit system, noted that many people are often against public transit because they oppose increased taxes, which he says is a misconception of the way federal and state funding for the system works.
In fact, he said, the government funding for public transportation is already pre-allocated from tax revenue but is currently being routed toward only Omaha and Lincoln.
“We want that money to come back to the residents of Norfolk,” Stewart said. “We’re not asking for additional taxation of levies; all we’re doing is asking for a reallocation of the funding.”
He conceded, however, that obtaining the estimated $1.7 million in annual funding isn’t entirely government-subsidized. As the system is currently designed, the federal and state governments are able to provide 75% of the funding for public transit, equivalent to $1.275 million. That leaves an additional 25%, or roughly $356,000 “local match” left to be paid, which North Fork Area Transit has been raising through partnerships with various local partners, including Tyson, Northeast Community College and Faith Regional Health Services.
Although he prefaced by saying that there isn’t “a single transit agency in the United States that turns a profit,” Stewart said the long-term economic benefits far outweigh the costs associated with maintaining a public transit system.
As far as what the community must pay, the “local match” arrangement is a win-win for all parties, he said. In addition to a need to get around for students like Meneguite who live on-campus at Northeast, companies across the nation such as Tyson have struggled to field employees in recent years.
“One of the biggest factors in (people’s decision to work) apart from wages is dependable transportation,” he said.
In the case of Tyson, which has a plant on the southwestern corner of Madison that fields workers from across the county, North Fork Area Transit’s plans to add a route to the town make the benefits apparent.
Additionally, Stewart said public transit could open the door to putting Norfolk on par with larger cities across the state.
“I’ve always had a firm belief that rock-solid ground transportation is a fundamental need for economic growth and development,” Stewart said. “If you look at municipalities like Omaha and Lincoln, the characteristic that they share is they have solid ground transportation.”
This isn’t Stewart’s first rodeo, either. When it comes to rebuilding a public transit system from the ground up, Stewart said he’s had stints all across the country, “in almost every state.”
Most notably, he spent nearly a decade in Brownsville, Texas, from 2009 to 2017, where he helped to court billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX to develop a launch site at nearby Boca Chica bay in 2014 — largely thanks to Brownsville’s ability to transport the facility’s needed 50,000 workers from across the Rio Grande Valley. According to Stewart, that deal generated $100 million for the city in the first year alone.
Stewart said he sees similar potential for Norfolk, potentially becoming a “regional transit corridor” capable of connecting communities as far apart as Omaha, Lincoln and Columbus, which he said would serve dual purposes for the city and could be possible within the next two to three years.
“All the things we don’t have in our community, (we could) provide transportation out to,” he said. “It would also send the message that Norfolk was open for business … because we have a way (to bring people in).”
In the more immediate term, Stewart and his team are working to add two new routes to Madison and Battle Creek, as well as bring the service’s usage up to 15,000 trips per month.
Ultimately, he said, the future is bright for a Norfolk with reimagined public transportation.
“It’s really exciting to see Norfolk, which has so much potential in place, and be able to play a part in establishing that,” he said. “The opportunities that are on the horizon are amazing.”
