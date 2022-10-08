From family drama to COVID-19 cases, there are a lot of things that can make getting married stressful nowadays.
My husband and I got to experience this unique kind of worry for the past two years and, as of last Saturday, our anxieties were finally put aside after we both said, “I do.”
My husband proposed to me the day before Thanksgiving in 2020, during the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. We were unsure of our future and what it held, but we knew that we wanted to get married.
Weddings in 2020 were a mess for many people. Ceremonies and receptions were either getting canceled or social distancing and masks were implemented.
However, we were able to dodge both situations by setting our wedding date almost two years ahead for Oct. 1 of this year. My husband and I both naively thought the timeline would help us with the wedding stress — it did not.
The wedding anxieties started escalating at the beginning of the year when we were deciding on our guest list.
My husband and I have quite different family dynamics. He has a larger, Italian family with lots of family friends. I have a small family with divorced parents. We spent days talking it over: Who do we invite? Will these people get along? We wanted to keep our guest list as small as possible to avoid the wedding costs. So trimming our guest list down was a struggle.
My husband was struggling with deciding who to invite from his large family. Meanwhile, I was quietly dealing with my own inner turmoil about my family dynamics.
But after several long talks and a carefully planned seating arrangement, we finally came to a decision.
The wedding angst, however, did not disappear. The month before our wedding proved to be the most stressful time that my husband and I have been through.
First, my mother-in-law got COVID-19 a month before the wedding. Then, one of the bridesmaids also got the virus. The coincidental part is that my mother-in-law and bridesmaid do not know each other — they just happened to get COVID at the same time.
I hadn’t seen either of them for a while so I managed to evade catching COVID-19. But the anxiety about my bridesmaid and mother-in-law potentially missing the wedding was still there.
Thankfully, they both recovered from the virus in time for the wedding, and everything seemed to be on track.
It was then only two weeks away from the wedding and I couldn’t sleep.
Usually, I would blame my cat for waking me up in the middle of the night. However, this time my terrible sleeping routine was due to the approaching wedding.
I was not alone in this struggle. My husband told me a couple of weeks before the wedding that he was having nightmares about “everything going wrong” on our wedding day.
Soon it was only one week before my wedding and the stress was at an all-time high. My body has a knack for getting sick in the most unfortunate times, so I wasn’t surprised when I started feeling “off.”
My coworkers helped calm my anxieties by telling me, “All that matters is that you, your husband, the pastor and witnesses are there.”
I also told myself that despite popular belief, weddings are for other people: Family, friends and loved ones. And as long as they had a good time, then I also would have a good time.
So I took a deep breath, walked myself down the aisle and got married on a beautiful October day. I can safely say that it was worth all the stress.