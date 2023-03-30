Nobody likes to work out and see an “out of order” sign on a piece of equipment they want to use.
That’s especially bothersome to Randy Hagedorn, the executive director of the Norfolk Family YMCA.
It also is one of the reasons why Hagedorn, with the cooperation of his board of directors, tries to replace major pieces of equipment about every four years. With heavy usage, getting the equipment replaced regularly and doing routine maintenance help reduce problems that make it out of order.
On Wednesday, the YMCA was closed so five semi-loads of new cardio equipment could be installed, replacing equipment that was mostly 4 years old when the YMCA opened after its last major expansion.
Hagedorn said the latest additions include 10 new pieces of weight equipment and 84 new pieces of cardio, including bikes, treadmills and ellipticals.
“Our members in town have other options where they can go. We want to spoil them,” Hagedorn said. “We love our members and want to do whatever we can for them.”
The new equipment is impressive, incorporating the latest technology. Screens are larger. They include such features as scenes that show the user running at places like the mountains, with the incline rising and falling to mimic hills.
“You can actually run against somebody in another area on the same path,” Hagedorn said.
There is no additional charge to use the new equipment as it comes with the membership.
The new equipment is from Technogym. Trainers will come from Technogym to show the staff how to train others to use it.
“It is the top end of cardio,” Hagedorn said. “I like to call it the ‘Cadillac of Cardio.’ ”
Hagedorn said he received help researching the equipment with Justin Moore, associate executive director.
“He’s a big part of helping to get this done. We kind of tag-teamed it.” Hagedorn said.
And there’s more to come, especially for those who enjoy the group exercise, Body Pump.
Hagedorn said the board of directors met Wednesday and approved 70 new plates, so it should help to keep from running out of weights.
“We have some great instructors, and they are getting 45-plus participants in their classes,” he said. “They should have plenty of equipment now.”
Hagedorn said he appreciates having a supportive board of directors.
“They have the vision of getting new things, not getting stagnant and wanting to keep moving forward. They don’t want to sit on their hands. I’m very fortunate to have a board like that wants to keep moving this YMCA forward.”
The Norfolk facility is the second largest YMCA in Nebraska.
Among the activities this weekend will be the Gym Flairs hosting a large meet at the gymnastics facility that used to serve as the old city auditorium, 218 W. Braasch Ave. Nearly 500 gymnasts are expected to compete on Saturday and Sunday, with many staying in hotels on Friday and Saturday nights.