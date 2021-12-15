Not all pirates crave the call of the high seas. Some prefer plundering porches.
With Adobe Inc. projecting $207 billion to be spent by online shoppers this holiday season in the United States, the possibility of package theft looms for consumers who don’t take a proactive approach to protecting their deliveries.
“The main thing is people being vigilant. People shouldn’t be so trusting,” said Don Miller, Norfolk’s police chief. “I don’t know how to say that nicely, but with porch pirates — it’s an opportunistic crime. They see it, and then they’ll go grab it.”
Miller said the holiday season so far this year has remained relatively calm when it comes to reports of package theft, but there have been incidences in the past that ultimately led officers to a group of people who were associated with one another.
“We’re pretty aggressive,” Miller said of the police division’s efforts when it comes to porch piracy.
On the state level, Nebraska ranks in the middle when it comes to states with the most reported incidence of package theft; 1,536 crimes per 100,000 state residents, according to a study using crime data from the FBI.
In September, the global tech firm Pitney Bowes released data from its parcel shipping index that showed parcel volume in the U.S. grew 37% from 2019 to 2020, up from 15 billion to 20 billion.
The pandemic is believed to have played a major influence in the increase. Despite shipping and supply chain woes, there is expectation those numbers will increase again this year.
A survey by C+R Research determined the number of Americans claiming to be victims of package theft also increased from 36% in 2019 to 43% in 2020.
Sometimes those packages contain more than a simple gift to be given on Christmas. Miller recalled one case that occurred in Norfolk where the victims had medicine stolen after it was delivered to their porch.
“Sometimes they think they’re getting someone’s clothing item, but when you’ve got something like that, there’s a lot at stake,” he said.
Miller said devices like doorbell cameras have grown in popularity and have helped deter would-be porch pirates, while also helping solve other crimes.
“One of the Cop 101 things is when you have a crime, you go door to door and talk to neighbors to see if they saw or heard anything. One of the things we ask is if they’re willing to check their doorbell cameras or outside cameras. ... On occasion, we are able to develop suspects and make arrests based on people’s cameras and video doorbells,” he said.
Other steps may be taken to reduce the chance of becoming a victim of package theft, as well, he said.
“Work with a trusted neighbor, if you have a neighbor that you get along with, and help each other out,” he said. “When you get a delivery, have them grab it and put it in your garage or in their garage. Work with someone that you know and that you trust.”
Miller also suggested consumers check with their employer to see if they can have packages delivered to their workplace.
“Think beyond letting them stay on your front porch and trusting people to behave themselves,” he said.
Other steps include signing up for delivery notifications through whatever shipping company is being used; leaving instructions on how best to deliver the package so it stays out of sight until the consumer gets home; and using a lock box or having a barrier to keep the package out of view.
“If they don’t see it, they’ll probably keep going on to somebody else,” Miller said. “Out of sight is a significant, simple thing.”