MADISON — Before the rodeo started, an older gentleman clad in a blue, yellow and white checkered shirt sat alone in the stands. He sat contentedly, taking in the quiet of the grandstand before the crowd arrived for Friday night’s Madison County Fair Rodeo.
Ross Steele, a seasoned fairgoer, said the rodeo is his favorite part of the fair.
Steele said while he doesn’t know any of the competitors personally, he’s gone to enough rodeos to recognize many of their names.
To Steele, the Madison County Fair Rodeo stands out among others in the area.
“Madison has a very good rodeo,” Steele said. “I’m very impressed with the people that put this on. I know they put a lot of activity and time into it, and I think that makes it well worth coming to.”
Mutton busting kicked off the last night of the rodeo. One mutton buster made it nearly the entire length of the arena before falling off. Another put his weight a little too far forward, practically doing a somersault off the sheep. Some came off crying, and some got up from the dirt ready for a high-five for their bravery.
Following mutton busting, the rodeo featured steer wrestling, bronc riding, barrel racing and, finally, the earnestly awaited bull riding.
Ethan Moses started bull-riding just a few weeks ago.
The Madison County Fair Rodeo was his second competition, with the Clearwater rodeo a couple of weeks ago being his first.
The 19-year-old from Chambers didn’t stay on for eight seconds, but he wasn’t necessarily expecting to.
He’s gaining back-to-back experience right out of the gate and learning as he goes.
“Just hold on tight and keep yourself with the bull” was all Moses had for instruction, saying that’s all you can do.
Moses said he feels encouraged to keep riding and is looking forward to the next competition. Moses will compete in bull riding in O’Neill next.
Following the rodeo, Randy Ritterbush leaned against the fence to the arena, greeting cowboys as they exited and admiring the work that went into the event.
Ritterbush is president of the Madison County Agriculture Society Board and serves on a few other various committees. However, he said that to him, his most important job is his position as chairman of the Madison County rodeo committee.
As part of the rodeo committee, Ritterbush gets to see the whole event unfold since the committee “plans the whole thing from start to finish,” Ritterbush said. “The army of ants” does it all, from preparing the grounds to hiring the competitors, timers, judges and more. They “keep the show moving.”
Ritterbush explained that while Friday night’s performances were impressive, the humidity may have made roping more difficult.
“Humidity in the air changes the way ropes fly,” he said. “The air is heavier, so it changes the trajectory as you throw a rope.”
Ritterbush, originally from Holt County, used to compete as a steer wrestler.
“Bull doggin’ is one of those things that’s like jumping out of a perfectly good airplane,” Ritterbush said with a chuckle. “Except we jump off a perfectly good horse running at full speed ... everything could go wrong.”
Ritterbush said the recent multiple inches of rain that interfered with some rodeo events “put a damper on things but didn’t kill anyone’s spirit,” as evident by the bustling stands and enthusiastic attendees.