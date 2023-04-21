Rob Barrows sees the situation play out often.
Someone struggling with a drug, alcohol or a mental health crisis needs help, but they don’t know the next step to take in finding a path to recovery.
That’s where The Connection Project fits in. Barrows, who recently began serving as executive director of the organization, wants to raise awareness of what the group has to offer to those who are finding their way on the road to recovery.
“We are a peer-support/peer-run day drop-in center,” Barrows said. “Essentially, we provide peer support services to people in the mental health or substance abuse community.”
The organization has served Northeast Nebraska since 2019. After initially opening in a space on Norfolk Avenue, it moved into the suite next to Joseph’s College of Beauty at 204 W. Madison Ave.
At The Connection Project, people with “lived experience” use their own path to recovery to guide the way for others who are new to recovery and for those who have been in recovery but have lost their way, Barrows said.
“Everybody is welcome,” Barrows said. “It doesn’t require a diagnosis to be here.”
Not only can the organization point those who are seeking help toward services available to help them recover, it also helps those who are in recovery find jobs and housing. Barrows said they work closely with the Norfolk Rescue Mission and halfway houses, which makes it easier to refer services.
“We don’t provide some of these services ourselves, but we get people where they need to go,” he said.
“We’re going to empower the people coming in here for help to make the calls to get their life back on track,” he said.
The facility includes a small food pantry and acts as a host site for 12-step meetings like Narcotics Anonymous and, Barrows said, it is the only place in Norfolk where Smart Recovery meetings — an alternative to 12-step programs — are offered.
A gym and fitness area recently were added to the back of the facility, an addition Barrows said he saw as a crucial part of his own recovery.
“We’re trying to find new ways to help them and empower them,” he said. “I bring fitness into it. It helped me in my own personal recovery.”
Recently, the facility also hosted its first karaoke night. Barrows said about 60 people came out for the event to have fun.
“We’re helping people find a new social structure. We’re helping people find new things to do for entertainment. Their old life may have been ‘Midwest life’ — going to bars and everything,” he said. “But what do we do now at night? What do we do for fun on the weekends? These are some of the types of things we’re helping people out with.”
If all goes as planned, Barrows said, the upcoming year will bring about more growth and change for the organization.
“We’re expanding,” Barrows said. “Our big thing that we’re moving onto next is peer respite.”
The Connection Project is looking for a new location for its day-center operations to better accommodate what it now offers. It also is seeking a way to provide housing for people who are in transition into or out of treatment. The peer respite will include programming and group meetings in which people can participate as well, he said.
“Peer respite is going to be for people to go for somebody to take a break,” Barrows said. “People who suffer from anxiety or depression or something like that — they know they don’t need to go to the hospital, but they don’t know where they need to go. We’re working on building that right now.
“Or somebody who is going into treatment, and there isn’t a bed open for four or five days, we’re going to be able to put them up for that time.”
Barrows said the peer respite offered by The Connection Project would be similar to Safe Harbors in Omaha or the Keya House in Lincoln and would accommodate between four and six people at a time.
Fundraising for the peer respite project and new location is underway, Barrows said. He added that The Connection Project is working with various entities, including the county, city and Region IV Behavioral Health, to find a space that will work for the long term.
“There’s a few different avenues we’re trying to approach,” he said.