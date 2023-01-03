For Brock Belik, angling has been an escape for him as he’s able to leave the hustle and bustle of everyday life and move to a tranquil, peaceful place to fish.
“There’s peace being out there in the water. You’re not really around anybody or even if you have a friend, it’s relaxing,” said Belik, who is from Orchard.
Now, Belik is on a journey to fish at nine different events next year across the U.S. as part of the St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Elite Qualifiers division. Belik is the only angler from Nebraska who’s participating.
The events will see a mix of pros and young fishers from across the U.S., as well as Canada and Japan. Those who fish all nine events — which includes stops in Texas, Alabama, Florida and New York — will be eligible to qualify for one of the nine invitations in the Elite Series.
The events are through the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.). The Birmingham, Alabama-based organization encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms.
Belik said he’s “dabbled his toes” with the opens before. He fished three events two years ago and only one in 2021, with the latter because of boat issues.
He’s “putting (his) eggs in one basket” this year as he hopes to finish all nine, Belik said, adding that his previous experiences showed him he “could compete with them boys.”
“I’m going to make a run at it this year,” Belik said.
He’ll see quite the competition as around 175 anglers are set to compete.
“I was already looking forward to the new year just because I feel like we have one of the best schedules we’ve had in a long time,” said Hank Weldon, B.A.S.S. executive director of tournaments, in a press release. “But now you throw in the format change and all of the people who are so excited to take part in the EQs; I absolutely can’t wait.”
Belik noted he’s been fishing ever since he could hold a pole. He credited his dad as he introduced him to the sport. Although his father competed in a few walleye tournaments, Belik said a fishing competition when he was in elementary school helped pique his interest in competitive fishing.
“I’ve been fishing my whole life,” he said. “I’ve been doing the bass fishing deal since I was in elementary school. That’s really where it started.”
Belik said his love of the sport developed at Lake Francis Cape in Pickstown, South Dakota. It’s also the location that he calls home and his favorite spot to fish. It doesn’t hurt that his family has a cabin near there, too.
Belik is looking forward to the upcoming competition as it’s his chance to see some of the biggest names in the sport.
He’s already had a chance to meet some of them previously. He noted his most noteworthy experience was meeting 12-year pro angler Brandon Palaniuk. Belik said the Idaho pro fisherman was not at all intimidating, instead finding him to be kind and down to earth.
“I would call him one of us: A Nebraskan,” Belik said. “We’re known to be really nice.”