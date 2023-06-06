The thousands of students, teachers and faculty who have a connection with what is now Norfolk Junior High School will have the opportunity to walk down memory lane during an open house celebrating the building’s 100th anniversary.
What was originally Norfolk High School opened its doors in February 1923. Then, around 1,000 citizens stopped what they were doing long enough to celebrate the building that was located on what some people considered the most beautiful spot in the city. Designed by J. C. Stitt, a noted local architect, it still exudes its 1920s charm — marble and wood finishes and an ornate 1,000-seat auditorium. A statue of Abraham Lincoln stands guard in the main floor hallway.
Ken Shriver has fond memories of the four years he spent walking those halls. The 93-year-old Norfolkan said he “mostly studied” while attending school, yet he had time to participate in school plays, serve as business manager of the school’s yearbook, called the Milestone, and be one of the Minutemen. He and fellow student Johnny Carson learned penmanship from Fay Gordon.
After graduating in 1948, Shriver attended college here before transferring to Northwestern University, joining the Navy and eventually earning a degree in electrical engineering. He had a career in the nuclear weapons industry and lived in various spots around the country before returning to Norfolk when he retired.
He’s looking forward to visiting his alma mater and seeing the stairs that show the wear from all of the feet that walked on them, he said.
Donna Rector said her late husband, Harley, had a “connection” with students. “Even troublemakers talked to him,” she said.
Or perhaps it was his commanding presence that got their attention. Before he was a teacher and administrator, Harley Rector was drafted to play football for the Detroit Lions. He chose to teach instead, Donna Rector said. He moved to Norfolk in 1960 to teach history and coach football. A year later, he became the athletic director and assistant principal and in 1969 became principal at the junior high school. Harley Rector later served two terms as Norfolk’s mayor. He died in 2013.
“He had a rapport with teachers,” she said. “He cared about them; he liked learning, and he wanted to teach.”
Jeff Burkink was the first in a line of Burkinks to serve Norfolk Public Schools. In fact, he taught biology in the same room where his grandson, Myles, now teaches math.
Jeff Burkink began came to Norfolk in the fall of 1960. He was the assistant football coach under Harley Rector and eventually became principal at Norfolk High School. His wife, Evonne, was a counselor with Norfolk Public Schools, Myles’ mother, Beata, taught at Bel Air Elementary for 34 years. That means a Burkink has been working in the public school system since 1960.
“Education has been our lives,” Evonne Burkink said.
The building that is now the junior high school served as a high school until the fall of 1967, when the high school on Riverside Boulevard opened.
When visitors tour the building during the open house, they will find that it has been enlarged dramatically with the addition of classrooms, offices, gymnasium, a lunch room and more. It’s been fitted to accommodate modern technology, which will be used to share memories and stories told by the Burkinks, Donna Rector, Ken Shriver and more.
They will see photos and artifacts pertaining to the school, its teachers and students, including two of its most well-known graduates — Thurl Ravenscroft and Johnny Carson. They will have the opportunity to stroll down the halls, visit favorite classrooms, step inside the auditorium and remember when they were among the crowds going up and down those marble steps.