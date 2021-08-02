As many had speculated, a proposal to build a racetrack and casino became official last month when Ho-Chunk Inc. announced plans for those offerings in Norfolk.
Ho-Chunk had recently purchased land in Norfolk at Divots. Ho-Chunk is the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe. A subsidiary of Ho-Chunk, WarHorse Gaming, made the announcement on July 15.
WarHorse Gaming also has announced plans to manage casinos in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City.
“Norfolk has a long track record of supporting horse racing but isn’t served with a track in the community. We hope to bring the excitement, entertainment and significant economic development that will come with fully developing the site,” said Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan in a written statement when the announcement was made.
Some have speculated the five-eighth-mile track would offer one or two live races a year, just so it could offer year-round casino gambling.
The Nebraska State Racing and Gaming Commission, which oversees horse racing in Nebraska, has taken public testimony on the request but has yet to make a decision. The Norfolk site is one of several the commission is considering.
The Norfolk City Council also would have to approve a zoning change and conditional-use permit for it to happen.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said there is no quick decision being made by city leaders to accommodate the request.
“The process of local government consideration of this project will be the same as the process for any other newly proposed business development. It is a deliberate process involving public hearings and public input that unfolds over the matter of several weeks,” Moenning said.
“While I have made clear my opinions about the potential community and economic growth benefits of this project, we are all committed to an open, fair and full discussion of the proposal. In this and all matters, the community is best served by walking through these steps together in a civil and rational manner, hearing and respecting each other as we go,” he said.
Toward that end, the Daily News prepared some questions for both the City of Norfolk and the Nebraska State Racing and Gaming Commission that address concerns that have been raised and explain the process that needs to take place before operations could begin.
Editor’s note: In an effort to get more information out about the proposed racetrack and casino announced by WarHorse, the Daily News prepared questions for the City of Norfolk and the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The responses from the city were provided by Andy Colvin, city administrator. The second set of responses came from Tom Sage, director of Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
* * *
City of Norfolk
Q: Before the racetrack and casino can be built, do the steps include a zoning change and/or a conditional-use permit?
A: City code requires a conditional-use permit for a racetrack (code does not distinguish between car/animal racetracks, Off-Road Ranch has a CUP as well). A zone change to C-3 commercial is also required, which allows commercial business activities, hotels, convention centers, retail, etc.
Q: If that is the case, that would mean public hearings for each of them both at the Norfolk Planning Commission and Norfolk City Council, correct?
A: The planning commission would have separate hearings for a zone change and a conditional-use permit. The CUP would be approved only by the planning commission unless the decision was appealed to the city council, which would have to adopt an ordinance to change the zoning to C-3. That would require an additional public hearing. In total, three public hearings would be held for the proposed project.
Q: Is there a requirement in city code that any request to rezone property must come from the owners of the property?
A: Yes. State law and city code require property owners to sign off on zone changes to their own property. Cities can, however, initiate and approve rezones of any land under zoning jurisdiction. In the case of the proposed casino/racetrack, the owners of the property would be applying for a zone change.
Q: So does that mean Ho-Chunk or (Divots owner) Donna Herrick can make the requested zoning changes?
A: Ownership needs to be clear and consistent when pursuing a zone change. We encourage all developers to obtain ownership prior to engaging in a rezone process, or have signed affidavits designating an applicant if different than the owner. Our direction to Ho-Chunk has been to obtain clear ownership prior to beginning the rezone process. This is not inconsistent with other development projects in the city.
Q: Does the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, which oversees horse racing in Nebraska, need to make its decision on a track in Norfolk before the zoning change requests can begin?
A: No. If the owners(s) wish to rezone the property and obtain a CUP, then they can do so without approval of any state-required licenses. The state and local processes are independent.
Q: Is the City of Norfolk concerned with flies or odors with many horses living in a small area next to a residential area, or will this be a one- or two-race occurrence per year as some have speculated?
A: We have not received an official plan or application that includes that level of detail so I’m not able to offer a great deal of input. The CUP process is designed to address these concerns and implement reasonable restrictions/requirements if needed. Similarly, when Off-Road Ranch was approved, the planning commission limited the times and months where car racing can take place.
I will state for the record that the parcels owned by Ho-Chunk (as of July 26, 2021) are zoned AG (Agricultural). Farming activities, including the keeping of livestock such as horses, cattle and swine, could exist there right now without any city approval necessary.
Q: There have been concerns that the casino could attract big-name entertainment. While that is good for Norfolk, in the past there has been a need for law enforcement and others to assist with allowing traffic back onto Highway 275 after the event. Will there be a traffic light and another entrance and exit built on another street to help avoid all the congestion?
A: A traffic impact study will be required for development in this area. Until we receive definite plans and engineering designs for the site, along with proposed occupancy numbers, traffic estimates, parking, etc., I am unable to comment on what would be required. The proposed site would be located on a state highway so a traffic impact study and access would be discussed with state and local officials during the planning process.
Q: Then there is the issue of tax-increment financing for the property. Has Ho-Chunk requested TIF for the project, or is it being offered as an incentive for anyone to develop the land?
A: Ho-Chunk has not requested TIF or any other incentives from the city. Should a request be made, it would be considered in the same fashion as other requests.
Q: So that TIF question is a separate issue in itself and the project could move forward with or without it, correct?
A: The TIF application and approval process is independent from any zone change request or other development-related proposal. Although several development projects in Norfolk have utilized TIF in recent years (Fountain Point, Bradford Business Park, multiple housing developments), not all developers pursue TIF. Until we receive a TIF application, we don’t know whether TIF is necessary for any project or not.
Q: There have been concerns raised that the Norfolk City Council needs to annex both Divots and the DeVent Center so the city can collect sales tax and hotel taxes. Is that a consideration?
A: The city initiated an annexation study in 2017 that identified several parcels around the city where annexation is appropriate. The Divots and DeVent Center properties are included in that study. The city currently serves the area with utilities and services so annexation would make sense from a community planning perspective.
Q: Will the Madison County Board of Commissioners be contacted before any annexation? They surely would have concerns about losing the property valuation that’s already out there and any potential gains from a new racetrack, casino and other development.
A: This is not commonly done for most annexations. For clarification, counties do not lose any valuation when a municipality annexes parcels. All citizens, businesses and property owners within Norfolk’s corporate limits pay property taxes to Madison County in the same manner and under the same formula as those that live outside city limits.
Q: Would you have a rough estimate on how quickly the OK could occur for construction to begin?
A: I do not have an estimate as no building permit applications have been submitted.
Q: Have you and the Norfolk City Council received much public input on the issue?
A: The city council received public input at the June 21 meeting. Should all of the zoning applications be finalized and submitted, public input will be received at the planning commission and city council meetings when advertised and scheduled.
Q: There are concerns that Nebraska can only support a limited number of tracks and casinos given its population. Do you think that puts pressure on Norfolk to try to get this rushed through?
A: I’m not going to comment on the economics of casinos and racetracks as I am not familiar with the research and data methods utilized to determine feasibility.
Q: Some people have stated the issue is being rushed? Do you agree?
A: Any casino and racetrack will follow the same process as other development projects. State and local laws require it. There is really no way to rush anything at the local level. This would imply that processes can be avoided or skipped, which is neither possible nor legal.
Q: How responsive has Ho-Chunk been to any questions or concerns that have come up so far in this process?
A: Ho-Chunk has been responsive to questions from staff thus far.
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission
Q: Where do things stand with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission’s decision on Norfolk's application for a racetrack? The last our readers knew, the commission took testimony and wasn’t ready to make a decision.
A: The meeting was held on July 16. That’s correct, no decision was made. Proposals were referred to the newly formed construction committee.
Q: Do you know if the commission will hold another public hearing on Norfolk and other cities’ requests? If so, where will that public hearing take place?
A: Yes, Chairman (Dennis) Lee stated that there would be additional public hearings. Location unknown.
Q: Given Nebraska's relatively sparse population, does the commission consider the overall number of racetrack applications and existing tracks in the state before issuing permits for new ones?
A: Unknown.
Q: Does the commission consider the number of horses that could be required to be in barns at the track? (One of the concerns in Norfolk that has been mentioned is a lot of horses could attract flies relatively close to a residential area.)
A: Unknown.
Q: Does the commission tell the operators how many days they can race a year, or is that decided by the operators?
A: Unknown.