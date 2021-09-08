It has been about a month since most schools in Nebraska opened up their doors again, allowing students and staff to resume learning in an environment that is still interrupted by a lingering pandemic.
While the majority of schools still have remnants of previous COVID-19 policies, such as social distancing or increased sanitization, only about 5% of public districts are actually mandating masks in classrooms.
Twelve of Nebraska’s 244 public schools have districtwide mandates, according to a Norfolk Daily News analysis. This includes more prominent public districts in Lincoln, Omaha, Malcolm, Kearney, North Platte, Grand Island, Hastings and schools near Omaha like Papillion La Vista and Westside.
Only three in Northeast Nebraska have districtwide mask requirements, and they are all located in reservations: Winnebago Public Schools, Santee Community Schools and Omaha Nation Public Schools.
Two districts have partial requirements. Ralston Public Schools requires grades 7-12 to wear masks, while only one elementary school in Palmyra has a mandate.
The data was collected from reaching out to individual superintendents or through gathering information from each district’s COVID procedure plan. At the time of publication, the Daily News was unable to reach eight superintendents to confirm their plans.
The rest of the state consists of smaller rural school districts. A common theme among pandemic plans either included guidelines based on the school’s local health department or through a dial created by the district with varying protocols depending on COVID-19 risk.
Steve Bristol, superintendent of Sutherland Public Schools, located 20 miles west of North Platte, said in a letter to families that deciding COVID protocols was a long and strenuous process.
He and other administrators consulted the health department, multiple doctors, different area schools and a number of superintendents across Nebraska as they created their own plan.
“I have spent many sleepless nights thinking and pondering about the best way to keep our students and staff as safe as we can from COVID throughout this school year,” he said. “Through all of our research, we found there are no clear answers and a lack of clear direction on how to approach preventative COVID measures.”
In Northeast Nebraska, Norfolk Public Schools went from a risk dial for the 2020-21 school year to relying on the local health department and other officials for the 2021-22 year.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said before school began that the district’s plan was based on the local health department, but also recommendations from state officials like Gov. Pete Ricketts. She said his objection to mask mandates was one reason why NPS isn’t requiring masks in schools, unless outbreaks were to happen.
Numerous districts across the state are also following suit — many said in their COVID plans that they will not issue mask mandates unless Ricketts issues one for Nebraska himself.
The use of face masks in schools has been up for debate since the pandemic began. It's viewed by national health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as an important tool to curb virus spread after COVID-19 cases started rising again partly because of the delta variant.
The CDC began recommending in July that masks be worn by everyone while indoors — vaccinated or not. Health experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center have echoed the importance of masks in the classroom, especially including the fact that vaccines are not yet available for students under the age of 12.
“Classrooms are a high-risk environment, particularly when somebody doesn’t wear a mask,” said James Lawler, head of the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC, in an online COVID update on Aug. 31.
He cited an Aug. 27 study from the CDC that followed an unvaccinated teacher who went unmasked at school for two days with allergy symptoms, which ended up being COVID-19. She went on to infect about 12 students in her classroom, which caused an outbreak of 26 cases.
But Ricketts and other state officials have repeatedly rejected the need for mask mandates in schools, saying children aren’t at risk for contracting or spreading COVID-19.
“We don’t mask up kids for the flu, there's no reason to mask them up for COVID,” Ricketts said at a Sept. 1 press conference. “I’m 100% against mask mandates at any level.”
Lawler said the idea that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu in kids is a “complete fallacy.”
He said in the 2017-18 flu season, about 46,000 children ages 0-17 were hospitalized, whereas about 209,000 children were hospitalized from COVID-19 from February 2020 through May 2021, according to the CDC.
Ricketts has compared the number of deaths among children during the flu season and pandemic in his arguments against masks.
The study does show that during the 2017-18 flu season, 643 deaths occurred among children age 0-17 and 332 during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Lawler said the risk of virus spread and long-term effects of COVID are more prevalent among children.
Bristol said that for now, masks will be optional at Sutherland Public Schools unless COVID-19 cases rise.
“I’ve preached the approach of common sense, which I still believe in, and no matter the decision to mask or not to mask, I could argue each decision equally,” Bristol said. “Currently, it is recommended staff and students wear masks, which is their choice.”