A number of people besides educators are needed to help a school district operate, with one being the drivers entrusted to transport children safely to and from school and activities.
But school bus drivers are becoming increasingly harder to hire, as the drawbacks of the job are stacking up against the benefits.
With harsher requirements to get a commercial driver’s license, lower pay, odd hours and, of course, COVID-19, driver numbers are nationally dropping even lower this year than they were already, according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT).
This year, many districts around the country said they have 30%-50% fewer drivers than needed to adequately fill the demand, according to a national NAPT survey.
Norfolk Public Schools, a district of almost 4,500 students, has been feeling the impact of the shortage for the past three to four years, said Bill Robinson, associate superintendent. The pandemic hasn’t made it any easier.
On any given day, NPS needs five drivers to drive five regular routes and 24 drivers for multiple special education routes to transport students to and from school. Two drivers are needed for each special education bus, as guidelines require one to ride with the students while the other drives.
This doesn’t include at least three activity drivers to cover the copious amount of extracurricular activities and sports trips throughout all 11 schools in the district.
“All of our drivers, except our part-time activity drivers, work in the district with other jobs,” Robinson said. “(For example), all of our regular route drivers work in the district maintenance department … and all of our special education drivers are paras in the different buildings.”
About 33 paraprofessionals have to balance their time in the classroom between time on the road. The district has to have more than the minimum number because not all 33 are available to be on a route every day. They operate on a rotating schedule.
Robinson said where NPS is really hurting is finding activity bus drivers. Currently, supervisors from the maintenance department have to be pulled to fill in, something that isn’t in their job description.
“When you pull people from other duties to cover driving, you do not get those jobs done, especially when it is your supervisors,” Robinson said.
Regular route drivers also have to cover activity runs when they can. Robinson said they have been working long hours every week, including weekends, to make sure students are able to get where they need to go.
Robinson said the district used to have a pool of drivers, which included a lot of retirees. But they have lost numbers over the years because of the pandemic and even stricter requirements that are needed to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
“I really think the state needs to reflect on their CDL requirements. That’s the feedback I get from drivers, that it is very challenging to get the CDL,” he said. “We want safe people driving, but there are some areas that need (revising).”
Most school bus drivers need a CDL to drive at NPS, although some special education drivers aren’t required to have one. The license test includes skills and road exams, plus a medical screening and more.
Some restrictive guidelines include a driver’s weight, Robinson said. There are also restrictions around specific medical conditions like cardiovascular disease, respiratory dysfunction, high blood pressure and psychiatric disorders, according to the state department of transportation.
One strategy the district is taking to attract and retain more drivers is a recent $2.54 per hour raise, which was approved by the NPS board of education on Sept. 13.
Bus drivers can now make $21.80 per hour and can receive an extra 20 cents if they have a CDL. The district also pays for on-site CDL testing and initial health screenings.
At the Sept. 13 board meeting, Robinson said he even had to drive a school bus once because of the lack of drivers.
“I’m very alarmed — the number of drivers we are at is a critical issue,” he said. “We have to transport our students. We have to be able to move them. We have to be able to drive.”