HARTINGTON — An old building in downtown Hartington has a new lease on life, thanks to a young couple who wondered what was underneath the layers of old carpet and behind the wood slats covering the front windows.
“We knew the building needed some TLC (tender loving care),” said Preston Leise, who, along with his wife, Emily, renovated the building at 107 N. Broadway in this Northeast Nebraska town.
The couple bought the property several years ago and added a 1,700-square-foot addition to the back. It now houses Leise Tax and Bookkeeping, Emily’s photography business called Emily Rose Photography and a two-bedroom apartment the couple rent.
Several years ago, they decided to renovate the original portion of the building, a decision that was made easier when they learned about the availability of state and federal historic tax credits, which provide a tax credit of up to 20% of qualified rehabilitation expenditures.
The Leises became aware of the tax credit programs when Hartington’s downtown was declared a National Historic District. Downtown Hartington is also home to three buildings on the National Register of Historic Places: The Cedar County Courthouse, the city hall and auditorium and the Hotel Hartington, which was restored and reopened in 2018.
They were aided in the quest to acquire tax credits by Ryan Reed of History Nebraska, the organization that administers the Nebraska Historic Tax Credit program.
“The tax credits were pretty substantial,” Preston said.
On Thursday, representatives of History Nebraska came to Hartington to tour the facility and congratulate the couple on their accomplishment.
Trevor Jones, History Nebraska executive director, said renovated properties are an economic boost to towns of any size.
“Every dollar spent pays back $7,” he said.
That’s partly due to the fact that young people want to live and work in historic downtowns, Jones added.
It’s especially gratifying to see these types of projects in small towns, said Jill Dolberg, Nebraska’s deputy historic preservation officer.
“This is as significant to Hartington as a hotel is to Omaha,” she said.
The renovation involved replacing electrical wiring and the heating and air conditioning system, redesigning the work space, putting up drywall, new molding and doors and repairing the brick exterior. When removing the old carpet, they uncovered the original wood floors, which are now one of the key features of the building, as are the original arched windows on the front.
For years, the windows had been partially covered by wood. The Leises had the wood removed and replaced the arch-shaped glass because they “are a neat feature to keep in Hartington,” Preston said.
Indeed. Photos of Hartington from the early 1900s show the building with its arched windows.
Now that he’s worked through the process of using historic tax credits, Preston would recommend it to others contemplating a renovation project.
“It was a big help in financing,” he said.