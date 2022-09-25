Football season is in full swing, but October means that playoff baseball — and the Fall Classic — are right around the corner.
A 162-game season is nearing its end with a handful of teams moving on to compete in the Major League Baseball postseason.
After the conclusion of a wild-card series, division series and a league championship series, two teams will battle for baseball’s ultimate prize.
Each season, the champion of the American League plays the National League champion to establish the best team in baseball that season.
In 1903, the National League and the upstart American League agreed to a postseason series to crown an interleague champion, a best-of-nine “World’s Championship Series.”
Since then, 1994 was the only year the World Series wasn't played, due to a players strike.
The first ever World Series Most Valuable Player award was handed out in 1955. In 1992, the World Series was played outside of the United States for the first time, with the Toronto Blue Jays defeating the Atlanta Braves in a six-game series.
In 2001, the World Series extended into November for the first time with the expansion of the playoffs. Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the World Series was played at a neutral site — Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — for the first time.
THE NEW YORK YANKEES have been Major League Baseball’s most successful franchise since 1903, having one 27 World Series titles, an MLB record.
In 1921, the Yankees won the first of their World Series championships, which is the most of any team. The St. Louis Cardinals have won the second most with 11.
The Seattle Mariners are the only team in Major League Baseball without a World Series appearance.
THE WORLD SERIES has given baseball fans lifetime memories over the past 119 years.
Among the most famous World Series moments are:
— Bill Mazeroski’s series-winning, walk-off homer in Game 7 of the World Series in 1960.
— The final pitch of Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series.
— Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series for the Dodgers.
— Willie Mays’ over-the-shoulder catch off Vic Wertz in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series.
— Carlton Fisk's extra-inning, game-winning, foul-pole-skimming home run in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series.
— Babe Ruth's “Called Shot” against the Cubs in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series.
— Reggie Jackson's third home run in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series.
— Joe Carter's Series-winning, walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series.
— Billy Martin’s series-saving catch of Jackie Robinson’s wind-blown infield fly in Game 7 of the 1952 World Series.
— Bill Buckner's error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series for the Red Sox.
Not only have there been unforgettable moments, but there also have been outstanding players who stepped on the field and legendary managers who coached their way to World Series victories.
Some of the best World Series performances include:
— Barry Bonds for the San Francisco Giants in 2002.
— Yankees duo Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth in 1928.
— Christy Mathewson of the New York Giants in 1950.
— David Freese of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.
— Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling in 2001.
— Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants in 2014.
They always say that a team needs plenty of talent to win a championship. But world-class managers are a necessary part of a championship recipe.
Legendary managers who led their teams in various World Series matchups include Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel, who each led their organizations to seven World Series titles, Connie Mack, Walter Alston, Joe Torre, Sparky Anderson, Bruce Bochy, Miller Huggins, Tony La Russa, John McGraw, Bill Carrigan, Frank Chance and Terry Francona.