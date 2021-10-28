O’NEILL — A sculpture of the Civil War veteran who founded the town of O’Neill has a place of honor on the lawn of the Holt County Courthouse here.
The 7-foot, 400-pound piece of artwork was settled on its concrete and granite pedestal Monday morning while a crowd of proud citizens watched.
Herb Mignery, a Bartlett native and world-renowned artist, created the likeness of John O’Neill, the Irish immigrant who came to America in the 1840s to escape poverty and starvation in his homeland. He went on to serve the Union in the Civil War after which he led a Fenian invasion of Canada, hoping to conquer the territory and use it to help attain Irish independence. His attempts failed, and he was arrested.
He once said, "I have always believed in striking at England wherever we could reach her, and wherever the English flag floats and the English government is recognized and there are English soldiers in arms to defend the flag and maintain the government. I hold that the Irish people, particularly the Irish Exiles whom her oppressive laws have driven from their native land, have a right to go there and make war on England."
O’Neill later encouraged fellow Irish to move from overcrowded eastern cities to Nebraska, which led to the settlement of such towns as O’Neill, whose citizens have never forgotten his contribution to their well-being.
That’s especially true for Lois Schaffer, who, on Monday morning, sat in a lawn chair wrapped in a blanket while she watched the sculpture set on its base. Schaffer served as mayor of O’Neill from 1984 to 1990. When her husband, Larry, died in 2017, some of his memorial money was donated to the sculpture fund. He wanted Mignery to create it, Schaffer said.
“Herb and Larry knew each other,” she said.
In November 2019, Natalie Butterfield, president of the Fenians Women’s Auxiliary, traveled to Bartlett, where Mignery was visiting, and asked if he would be interested in doing the sculpture. He agreed, and now, two years later, the dream has come true.
To fund the project, supporters sold bricks that will be inscribed with the donor’s names and placed in the concrete pad in front of the sculpture. That work will be done in the spring. The sculpture was fired at Art Castings of Colorado, a foundry in Loveland, Colorado, where Mignery lives. Employees of the foundry brought the piece to O’Neill on Sunday evening and set it on the prepared base on Monday.
Phillip Butterfield, Natalie’s husband, said the sculpture is based on a photo of O’Neill wearing his Civil War uniform because he was “always willing to draw his sword for the cause of freedom.”
Although Mignery was not in O’Neill on Monday to watch the sculpture set, he and his wife, Sherry, plan to attend the dedication ceremony next June.
Now, he said, he’s grateful for the opportunity to be part of the project.
“I regret that Sherry and I cannot be with you today, as I remember from my youth that there was no better place than O'Neill to celebrate an event and certainly no better people to celebrate with. I thank the community of O'Neill for the honor of including me in this recognition of a great soldier and his tremendous contribution to Nebraska history,” Mignery said.