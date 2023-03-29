Nurses inducted into honor guard

Honoring nurses, especially those who have died, is the reason why 10 women and their families gathered at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Sunday.
The women, who are also nurses, were inducted into the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard, whose purpose is to recognize and honor fellow nurses. For the most part, members honor nurses at their funerals or memorial services in a manner similar to how military honor guards honor fallen soldiers.
At the service, members dressed in white clothing and wearing their blue nursing capes and white hats, surround the casket or urn, recite the Florence Nightingale tribute, ring a triangle three times, place a white rose on the casket or near the urn and present a nursing lamp to a family member.
But nurses also may be recognized when they are nearing the end of their lives, said Dee Moeller of Pender, president of the Northeast Nebraska area chapter. In that case, the nurse is honored at a reception or in some other appropriate manner.
During the induction ceremony on Sunday, new members received their capes and caps, which are part of the honor guard’s uniform. They join the roughly 140 other nurses who already belong to the state organization that began in 2019 and now has seven chapters. The Norfolk chapter began in 2021.
“We honor firefighters, police officers and EMTs,” said Deb Zobel, president of the state organization, “Why not nurses?”
Leanne Hochstein of Norfolk, who has been a nurse for 46 years, joined for that reason — to honor fallen sisters, she said.
Hochstein’s husband, Terry, participates in military honor guards, and she felt compelled to do the same for nurses.
Now, members are encouraging other nurses, those who are working and those who are retired, to join the honor guard. Information is available on their website, www.nebraskanursehonorguard.org.
“We don’t want any nurse to be forgotten,” Moeller said.
In addition to Hochstein, new members who were inducted on Sunday were Jean Henes of Creighton, Susan Kvols of Wayne, Charlene Hughes of Neligh, Toni Leathers of Wisner, Sara Markland of Norfolk, Lisa Parks of Norfolk, Joan Thies of Randolph, Deb Ussery of Pierce and Judy Schademann of Columbus, who is a member of the Columbus area chapter.