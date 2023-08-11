NRD board sanctions Temple amid public outcry

In the face of substantial public outcry and with the potential for litigation for civil rights violations, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted 10-3 on Thursday night to sanction fellow member Melissa Temple for code of decorum violations.
The vote came as the result of a complaint filed against Temple by another board member, Scott Clausen, for allegedly making false and defamatory comments against him. Temple’s comments were supposedly made in a complaint she filed against Clausen in April for making degrading comments about her to other board members during an April NRD meeting. Clausen also alleged that Temple spoke to local media about her complaint against him, and that his “good name” and reputation were damaged.
Cries of “Shame!” and “This is pathetic!” rained down on board members from a packed house of the more than 60 citizens who attended the meeting in support of Temple after she was found to have violated the district code, even though her original complaint against Clausen for making similar comments was dismissed following an investigation by board chairman Roger Gustafson.
Many of those who attended publicly addressed the board about the apparent discrimination being shown toward Temple. Also on hand to speak to board members was Temple’s attorney, Vanessa Silke.
“By a show of hands, for folks who support director Temple and are opposed to a sanctions vote, could you please raise your hand?” Silke began.
With that, all but a handful in the audience of attendees raised their hands. She also made note of the many other phone calls and letters that were placed on Temple’s behalf leading up to the meeting.
Silke said the board already had opened itself up to litigation by violating the Open Meetings Act and trying to force this issue at the last board meeting without proper public notice.
“Melissa Temple could have brought litigation against this board if you had proceeded on July 27,” Silke said. “You had an obvious violation of the Open Meetings Act.”
Silke said the entire proceeding was a waste of taxpayer time and money, but forcing the issue of sanctions against Temple would likely only result in more legalities for the board and its members. She added that she had been in contact with NRD attorney Don Blankenau on numerous occasions in an effort to resolve the matter before it reached a public meeting format.
“I contacted counsel for the NRD on July 26 ... July 27 ... July 28 ... July 31 ... Aug. 3 ... Aug. 7 ... Aug. 8 and Aug. 9,” Silke said. “Tonight is the last chance.”
Silke went on to say it was unjust for Temple to be sanctioned for speaking to the media or other members of the public regarding her complaint against Temple when it was the NRD itself that had made the complaint public knowledge. Shortly after the Daily News received notification of her complaint, both board members, Temple and Clausen, offered public comments on the matter.
After Temple’s complaint against Clausen was dismissed, he filed a similar counter-complaint, which was the basis of the vote on Thursday. Clausen’s complaint, which was again investigated by Gustafson, found that Temple had violated the district’s code of decorum.
Given the manner in which NRD board officials released the information about the original complaint against Clausen, how they handled the investigations of both complaints and through their efforts to silence Temple on the issue, Silke said the board had potentially violated Temple’s First, Fifth and 14th Amendment rights, and that these violations could be litigated at both the state and federal levels.
Silke said Clausen's counter-complaint against Temple was clearly retaliatory, and she questioned why Temple was found in violation of the district’s code, while Clausen was unpunished.
Following Silke’s statement, those in attendance gave vigorous applause. No board members asked questions or made any follow-up comments on the matter before opening the floor for public comment.
Public comment
Terry Boecker of Battle Creek said, “Melissa (Temple) brought a fresh, special point of view to this male-dominated board. I would hate to have her voice silenced.”
Mo Bailey of Norfolk said she was “gravely concerned” over the board’s apparent willingness to retaliate and discriminate against Temple.
Also from Norfolk, and a Temple voter, Angie Bailey said a majority of voters in Subdistrict 3 had voted for Temple and that the sanctions against her would, in effect, silence the voices of all of those constituents.
Mark Zimmerer said while he appreciated the magnitude of the situation, the sanctions against Temple “didn’t pass the smell test.”
“The citizens of the Lower Elkhorn district are watching,” said Molly Bradley. She added that she was aware that other similar complaints had been filed against board members in recent years and yet those complaints had been “swept under the rug.”
Former 16-year NRD board member Joel Hansen said this was a situation that he never would have stood for when he was on the board, and he placed the blame squarely on Clausen and Gustafson.
“You’re here tonight because of two people, one that filed a complaint and was too cowardly to show up tonight, and the other is your chairman who made the decision to go forward with this.”
Neither Clausen nor Temple attended Thursday’s meeting.
Hansen concluded by saying that the Lower Elkhorn board was gaining a reputation around the state.
“You are the laughingstock of the state, the problem child,” Hansen said.
Following this comment, Hansen was abruptly cut off by Gustafson, who said he had reached his time limit for making public comment.
Perhaps the most damning comment against the Thursday night vote came from a former NRD employee who said she had seen the way the board operated from the inside out.
“I was employed at the Lower Elkhorn NRD for 42 years,” said Vickie DeJong as tears streamed down her face. “During my approximate last eight years of employment here, there were numerous episodes where, looking back, there should have been code of decorum violations, and I did nothing when comments were made or actions were taken.”
DeJong said she felt partly responsible for not having reported these violations while she was still an employee. Some of the violations she remembered were offensive, defamatory comments made by directors against fellow members or staffpersons.
“I lent a listening ear or cried tears with those that were so terribly hurt,” DeJong said, “.... maybe I should have been bold to say that it wasn’t right.”
More turmoil
Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident for the Lower Elkhorn board. The board has struggled for months to develop a strategy to address potential flooding in and around the Battle Creek area. Board members have authorized the expenditure of hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire consultants, then hire new consultants and only to then reengage with the original consultants just to try to develop a plan for mitigating floodwaters, a plan that many board members have said that they will not ultimately support. On more than one occasion, board members have publicly said they will, under no circumstances, agree to implement the flood plan recommended by the engineers they’ve hired, and yet, they have publicly voted to submit the engineers’ plans so that they can be eligible for federal reimbursement of some of their costs.
The issues don’t end there. Allegations of misogynistic or sexist behavior, discrimination and conflicts of interest from former board members and NRD employees have been increasing. This latest episode pits two of the board’s elected members against one another.
In a recent letter published in the Daily News, former director Hansen said he was personally aware of other misconduct on the board including sexually inappropriate behavior by a board member against an NRD employee at an NRD event in 2018.
As a result of the incident, the board member in question resigned; however, he recently spoke up at a board meeting on the Battle Creek issue while the employee whom he was accused of harassing sat just feet away.
In his letter, Hansen also alleged that another current board member also sits on the Husker Ag Ethanol board, which represents a clear conflict of interest for his participation with NRD initiatives.
Another former director, Scott McHenry, addressed the members about the proposed sanctions, saying Temple should have the opportunity to publicly defend herself against Clausen’s accusations.
“During my six years on the board, we often held public hearings to address violations producers and other district residents had made. ... Yet, tonight we won’t afford that same opportunity to a teacher who is an elected board member.”
Following the public comments, the board met in a closed session for more than an hour before returning to the public forum and voting to sanction Temple. Shortly before the vote, directors Gary Loftis and Chad Korth expressed their dismay at the way the board had handled the situation. Korth asked for the issue to be tabled until Temple was available to personally address the sanctions against her at a September meeting.
As the roll was called and the directors voted, members of the audience groaned as the votes mounted against Temple. In the final vote, directors Mark Burenheide, Mark Hall, Jerry Allemann, Anthony Wisnieski, Roger Gustafson, Matt Steffen, Jay Reikofski, Rod Zohner, Jim Aschoff and Kris Loberg voted for the sanctions, while Michael Fleer, Gary Loftis and Chad Korth voted against.
Following the vote, Silke said she would be consulting with her client but said she doubted that the issue would simply go away.
Early Friday, Temple issued a statement about the vote and the sanctions imposed on her.
“Speaking for myself, I am shocked and deeply troubled by the board’s decision,” Temple said. “Yet, I am astounded and deeply grateful for the overwhelming show of support by constituents.”
Temple said she would remain committed to the people who elected her as she continued to work to address critical issues facing the district.
No one from the audience spoke on behalf of Clausen or the complaint filed against Temple, and he did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily News.
Without settlement, litigation of this type can take years to resolve and can cost tens of thousands of dollars to taxpayers. The sanctions against Temple carry punishment including public reprimand, removal from all subcommittees and no reimbursement for district-related travel.