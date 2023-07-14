NRD board again hears options for Battle Creek

Houston Engineering’s Mike Sotak again addressed the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors on Thursday night to offer options on how to mitigate potential mass flooding in the Battle Creek community.
Houston Engineering was hired by the board to investigate and report on options for flood control following the board’s skepticism on the findings of JEO Consulting.
In his comprehensive report, Sotak again discussed both the most viable options for addressing the persistent flooding as per the guidelines for funding assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program, as well as other options, which would not be eligible for funding.
Sotak stressed the importance of finding a resolution to the problem, saying that without a viable solution to the flooding problem, Battle Creek residents, as well as other residents along the Battle Creek and Elkhorn River, would continue to be devastated by periodic flooding.
“When we look at flood damage reduction benefits, we have to remember that those can only occur downstream of whatever you’re doing,” Sotak said. “The further north, or the further downstream you put the projects, the less we’ve got in flood damage reductions along Battle Creek …”
Funding assistance for an approved WFPO project could come through the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), at the federal level, as well as state funding through the Nebraska Water Sustainability Fund (WSF). The combined resources could pay for as much as 80%, or more, of the project, depending on overall project costs, and the final scope of work, Sotak said. The remaining costs for the project, which could be as low as $7 million, would fall on district taxpayers through a property tax increase.
To date, however, most board members have favored flooding fixes, such as a single- or double-levee system, or a diversion channel, which would not meet NRCS-WFPO requirements. Costs for the remedies could fall anywhere between $25 million and $60 million, depending on excavation work, the movement of existing roads and bridges, and other related cost factors.
Sotak said even if a stand-alone levee system or diversion channel could be utilized, there is no guarantee that it would be accredited or approved by federal officials.
The approved options outlined by Sotak include a preferred alternative plan that would include a large dam and two smaller dam structures. A previously recommended single-dam option could work in conjunction with a water retention area, a scaled-back levee system or a diversion channel. The dam option also would create a needed cost benefit ratio for the district, which is necessary to receive the needed grant funding.
Sotak said the viable options for the flood prevention project would run anywhere from $27 million to $31 million before the federal and state funds are applied.
For many members of the board, as well as for landowners and farm producers in the Battle Creek area, the issue is not cut and dried.
Landowner James Geyer, who has frequently spoken out against the dam project, said the dam just doesn’t make sense.
“Are your board members really going to buy 1,600 acres of productive farmland? In addition, there will be hundreds of acres of highly productive farm ground with easements attached to it,” Geyer said. “I think it’s high time we get the real cost of this project.”
Geyer said the loss of farm revenue among the producers would create an unseen calculated impact on the economy in the area and that those cost factors needed to be calculated.
Likewise, Jeremy Grant said that while he sympathized with homeowners who have experienced the flooding, construction of the dam would devastate his farming operation.
“On one hand, I’ve got family and friends that live in Battle Creek. I wasn’t there the day of the big one, but I was there the day after, helping cut up carpet and helped haul off people’s belongings. I will tell you that nobody wants floodwater on all of their hopes and dreams,” Grant began. “Unfortunately, if any of the options for the dam are built, that’s exactly what’s going to happen to me.”
Grant said a dam project would put part of his leased land under water, and that could cost his farm operation as much as 15% to 20% of its annual revenue.
The board took no action on the flooding issue, and directors have said they will continue to work toward a solution that meets the needs of both landowners and producers, as well as the residents of Battle Creek.