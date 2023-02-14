The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has approved a collaboration with the City of Norfolk and Northeast Community College to pay for one-third of the cost for improvements to the softball facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and up to 50% of operational costs based upon actual usage.
Per the agreement, the cost of one-third of the improvements is not to exceed $400,000. The expected price of covering up to 50% of operational costs, an estimate that also includes operational costs for Memorial Field, is anticipated to be $51,000 per year.
The proposed changes to the softball facilities would provide for a locker room for players, improve the condition of available restrooms and make sidewalks ADA compliant, among other renovations. The changes were initially part of a local sales tax proposal that was voted down in November 2022.
Chloe Harper, a softball player at Norfolk High, spoke in favor of the Norfolk Public Schools’ funding proposition during the public comment portion of the meeting. “We have been asking for changes for as long as I can remember,” Harper said of the Ta-Ha facilities.
“The bathrooms are gross,” Harper stated outright as a reason for needed improvements. “Up until 2021-22 softball season at the high school, players had to change in the parking lot. Why is this OK, and who allowed that? As a school board, we can do better.”
Harper, who stated that her brother is a senior baseball player at the high school, said there was a significant difference in quality between facilities for male and female players.
“Us female athletes can see the unfair treatment (male athletes) get. They get a brand new turf field, when we have been asking for improvements for years. How is this fair to female athletes?” Harper asked.
Two concerned meeting attendees who requested not to be named shared a different opinion after the meeting: “That money is coming from our taxes,” one attendee stated.
“They’re going around the taxpayers,” the second attendee agreed. “I don’t disagree that things need to be improved. ... But where’s our money going?”
“Why are we asking our educational facility to fund softball? Really, does it improve the bottom line of our 44% math scores?” said the first attendee.
Board president Sandy Wolfe agreed with Harper, stating that renovations would bring “more parity in our boys program and our girls program.”
The motion to pay for one-third of the cost for improvements to the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball facilities passed unanimously 5-0; board member Beth Shashikant was not in attendance.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Board members present: Sandy Wolfe, Brenda Carhart, Cindy Booth, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Teri Bauer. Board member Beth Shashikant was not in attendance.
Others in attendance: District administrators and three from the media.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board considered and approved district staff resignations.
— The human resources and accreditation report announced several open positions for the 2023-24 school year.
— In the teaching and learning report, director of teaching and learning Beth Nelson expressed concern over Legislative Bill 374, Adopt the Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act, which she said would create an “unnecessary and endless workload” for the district.
— In the government relations committee report, board member Cindy Booth said the committee was monitoring several legislative bills, including LB 374, 589, 440, 201, 630 and 583, all of which could affect the district.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the 2023-24 school calendar.
— Approved the 2023-24 Little Panthers Preschool calendar.
— Approved an amendment to the 2022-23 school calendar to change the 1 p.m. dismissal for an annual staff appreciation event from Wednesday, May 3, to Wednesday, April 26.
— Approved the amendment to the 2022-23 negotiated agreement to increase summer school and curriculum work wages.
— Granted permission to seek requests for proposals for an annual Chromebooks purchase.
— Approved permission to receive bids for an activity bus.
— Approved permission to receive bids for two eight-passenger full-size SUVs.
— Approved the first reading of board policies 1400-1470 related to community relations.
— Approved the first reading of board policy 5101 related to student discipline.
PUBLIC COMMENT: Rich Riley of Norfolk asked the board to ensure it had all relevant information before choosing to support or oppose legislation; Kami Riley of Norfolk spoke in support of LB 375; Chloe Harper of Norfolk spoke in favor of the proposal for the district to financially support a third of the cost to improve Ta-Ha Zouka Park’s softball facilities.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Feb. 23, at noon. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, March 13. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.