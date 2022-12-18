Visions of sugar plums may not dance in Stephanie Fleming’s head during the Christmas season, but no doubt visions of buckeyes, hot cocoa bombs and bumble bark do.
This time of year, Stephanie spends a fair amount of time immersed in chocolate, nuts, cherries, marshmallows, peanut butter, coconut and almost every other kind of delicious delight that goes into the candy people crave at Christmas.
There’s candied orange peel, caramel and chocolate-dipped apples, several types of fudge, peanut brittle, chocolate-dipped maraschino cherries and much, much more.
Fleming creates and sells her works of art at the 4th St. Sweets, the store she and her husband, Brian, opened last July. They came to Norfolk from Castle Rock, Colorado, in search of a smaller town with a slower pace where Stephanie could fulfill her dream of owning a candy store.
They were “tired of the rat race,” Brian said. “Everyone wants to live in Colorado.”
Brian was raised in Northeast Nebraska. After visiting Wayne a while ago, they decided to quit their jobs, sell their house and move back to the area. They chose Norfolk because of its size and opportunity the town provided.
“We took a leap of faith and moved,” Stephanie said.
In Colorado, Stephanie worked for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, which is where she learned the art of candy making. Now, she spends much of her time in her “workshop” whipping up a plethora of treats, including those popular buckeyes and cocoa bombs.
Just to clarify, buckeyes have nothing to do with nuts that grow in Ohio. They just look like nuts. They are actually peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate. The cocoa bombs are chocolate balls filled with cocoa mix, marshmallows and colorful sprinkles. Just drop the whole thing in a mug, cover with hot milk and let the mixture melt. Bumble bark is white confection, rice cereal, marshmallows and peanut butter.
The store also offers a wide variety of packaged candy.
So far, the Flemings have been pleased with the reception they have received from Northeast Nebraskans.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity and support,” she said.
They already have created partnerships with a number of other local businesses, including Divots, where they helped create a stout beer that includes dark chocolate, gummy bears and tangerine puree.
Called “Sweet Street Milk Stout,” it’s available at the Sand Bar at Divots.
“We hope to have more collaborations,” Brian said.
Stephanie plans to keep creating new types of candy and welcomes special requests, she said.
“We’re just going to have fun,” she said.