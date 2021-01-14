More students and classes will be filling a previously quiet campus at Northeast Community College later this month.
Northeast Community College is increasing in-person courses and the number of students allowed to live in residence halls during the spring semester, which starts Monday, Jan. 25.
Almost 38% of classes will have a face-to-face component, while 24% of them will be online and 38% will be conducted virtually, such as through Zoom, said Michele Gill, vice president of education services.
Gill said the college is able to increase in-person classes after a successful fall semester with COVID-19 protocols.
“The health care students were still able to get their clinical hours in. Paramedic students were able to go on rides with the fire department,” Gill said. “Our tech students were able to get projects done, and everyone finished on time.”
Only 25% of fall classes were face-to-face, and the semester was condensed for students to finish by Thanksgiving.
Gill said she heard a lot of feedback from students who felt rushed and said it was hard to give up their midterm breaks. The spring semester will be a full 16 weeks, including the normal winter and spring break.
“For a student, I’m sure it felt very different this fall. We did a survey at the end of the semester and a lot of them said they have done online before and it wasn’t anything they didn’t expect. But some said they thought it was harder,” Gill said. “Some said they thought instructors gave them more material and more work to do just because it was online and it was virtual.”
More than 300 students responded to the survey. Gill said she was surprised to find out a lot of students enjoyed either the online or virtual format because they were able to stay home to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.
Northeast had 135 students test positive or placed in quarantine during the fall semester, said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services.
But not all of those students were living on campus or were in face-to-face classes. Some would contact the college to say they tested positive even when they were taking all of their classes online.
“We did not do testing on campus. If students, faculty or staff had symptoms, we referred them to the Test Nebraska process,” Nipp said. “We had 240 students living on campus, so we really made a specific effort to reduce the number of students. Typically we have 600.”
Nipp said the college didn’t have many issues with the remaining students on campus. Only one student was allowed per bedroom, with a maximum of two students per bathroom.
Those same protocols will be continuing this spring, except on-campus residence hall space will be increasing by 80 beds. A total of 320 students will be allowed on campus.
Nipp said the college previously reserved two apartment buildings for quarantine last semester but found not all of the space was needed. One of the apartment buildings will be used for students living on campus.
Any student living on campus in the fall will be staying, and the college’s first priority is now accommodating students who will be picking up face-to-face classes this spring.
Nipp said one of the challenges of the fall semester was its decrease in minority and low-income student enrollment from the previous 2019 fall term. College administrators are now discussing how they can address the drop and get those students back into higher education.
“We need to dig into the facts — were these first-year students, were they returning students, where were they from? I think we need to talk to them and find out what was the barrier for them and find out if it was financial or COVID-related,” Nipp said. “We need to try to figure how we can help them and bridge any gap that caused them to not be able to come this fall.”
A significant number of students asked for assistance last year when the pandemic hit, and a lot of requests were for financial support, Nipp said. But requests for assistance tapered off by the end of the year.
Even though CARES Act funds have ended, Northeast did receive a donation to help students with COVID-19 needs this spring. One of the most crucial resources during the pandemic was Wi-Fi hotspots, and Nipp said she would be able to provide those to students who need them this semester.
“I don’t think we are going to need the mass amount of funding we did in the spring. I think we are going to be OK, but time will tell,” Nipp said. “We will go out probably to seek donations if we find we are really struggling.”
Gill said she hopes the COVID-19 vaccine gives the college the ability to have a more normal fall this year. For the upcoming semester to also go well, everyone still needs to follow safety protocols — including wearing masks in classes and around campus.
“I think students are pretty resilient,” Gill said. “The challenges they had probably made it hard, but they also did a great job following the safety protocols we implemented, and that made it be possible to do what we’re doing. I’m thankful to them that they made all good decisions.”