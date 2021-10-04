For many, the tide may be turning in the battle to end abortion.
In recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court, which legalized abortion in 1973, has become more conservative. Some believe the high court may reverse legalized abortion if the right challenge is presented.
Then there’s Texas’ new abortion law — which bans abortions at about six weeks — but rests on the actions of private citizens to enforce it rather than the government.
Jay Barnell of Creighton said he would like to believe the makeup of the Supreme Court with more conservative judges is helpful, but the trend has been going toward reversing abortion anyway.
“It’s kind of like the trend was always against slavery,” Barnell said. “It just took an awful long time, so it is with abortion. The trend has been working that way. It’s just really hard to get there.”
Barnell said abortion is personal for him. He held a sign that stated, “I know the pain of losing a child to abortion.”
Barnell said he lost a child to abortion, and he still regrets it.
“There’s a baby there that’s not a part of my life. I have not seen his or her children or my grandchildren. It was the wrong thing to do,” he said.
While it was many years ago, it is still painful, Barnell said. Barnell said he and his family sometimes go to the Norfolk Life Chain or attend one in Wayne.
They were 200 to 250 people estimated by a reporter who stood on both sides of the streets at the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. Some prayed, some stood quietly and some waved when passing motorists honked.
Most of them held signs, such as Abortion Kills Children, Pray to End Abortion or Jesus Forgives & Heals.
Cynthia Kann, a volunteer with the Norfolk Area Right to Life, said she started attending the Life Chain in Norfolk around 2010.
Kann said prayers would help to end abortion.
“When it comes to abortion, it has to be individuals and hearts have to change. Even though things may be legal in some instances, hearts need to be turned. And still, women deserve better than abortion,” she said.
Abortion hurts women mentally and psychologically, as well as their dignity.
“We’re not animals,” Kann said. “We’re human beings. It hurts women because that’s part of who we are to value life. And every life has dignity because if you start to pick and choose whose life has value and is worth it and whose life is not, that just leads down the wrong road.”
There also were many couples who attended the Life Chain, including Jerry and Linda Vogel of Norfolk.
Linda Vogel said she feels strength when she attends the Life Chain because she sees so many other people also standing up publicly for their beliefs.
She said with all the restrictions that have been on free speech — especially conservative free speech — she wonders if there will be a day when the government will try to ban pro-life rallies.
Gene and Judy Sovereign of Norfolk said they come out because they want to show their support for all the unborn babies who are killed every year.
“There are many different avenues to solve their problems than to kill a baby,” Judy Sovereign said, including adoption.
“I feel there is a movement in the country to back off on abortion,” she said. “That would be wonderful if we could sustain that.”
Gene Sovereign said abortion is taking a life away. There are thousands and thousands of parents who want to have children who can’t who would welcome these lives, he said.
While the exact number isn’t known for sure because many states have not reported abortions, it is estimated that more than 50 million legal abortions have taken place in the United States since 1973, although the rate has declined in recent years.
“There are a lot of charitable, Christian organizations that do help and would love to help,” Judy Sovereign said. “If we could connect (women who are contemplating abortion) with them, we could solve a lot of problems.”