LINCOLN — The Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball team strode onto the court on Thursday ready for war with their matching braided hairstyles.
The co-op basketball team, however, lost their opening game against the Pender Pendragons at the NSAA Girls State Basketball Championships in Lincoln. It was a hard-fought loss, backed by the team’s companionship and support from the towns of Clarkson and Leigh.
In the student section for the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots, high schoolers showed up in Hawaiian leis and T-shirts. And in the audience across from the student section, a team of moms showed their support with “fathead” signs of their daughters’ faces.
The mother of junior point guard Chloe Hanel said she and the other parents ordered the fatheads during the girls’ freshman year.
“We just kind of kept the fatheads coming back,” Jackie Hanel said.
Kelli Hoffman, the mother of senior Jessica Hoffman, said the girls on the Clarkson/Leigh basketball team find the fatheads funny.
“They actually kind of giggle, because once you get your fathead, you're fairly young. So every year we that pull up with the fatheads, some even have braces on,” Hoffman said.
Hanel said the fatheads are a testament to the parents’ closeness.
“We have an awesome group of parents,” Hanel said. “We're all so close … so that really helps I think with the team as well, because the parents get along so well.”
Similar to the parents, the Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball team is also a tight-knit group, which has been supported by an “amazing group of seniors,” Hanel said.
“They show such awesome leadership, and I just think they were such great mentors for those girls,” Hanel said. “They just treat them so well. And they all have such great respect for one another.”
Hoffman said some of the girls also have played together since they’ve been on the court in elementary school.
“All these girls have kind of grown up together and get along so well,” Hoffman said.
But as the class of seniors graduated, Hanel’s daughter climbed the ranks in not only basketball, but also as a leader. Now, the Clarkson/Leigh basketball team has only two seniors and two juniors out of 11 players.
“I kept telling her, ‘Now you're the big girl, you have to take these younger ones under your wing like a leader,’ ” Hanel said. “And that was last year when she was a sophomore. I noticed this year she's really developed into that leadership.”
The final score for the Class C2 game was 56-47 in favor of Pender.
“I am so proud of this whole team, they’ve worked hard for everything,” Hoffman said. “And no matter how the tournament ends, they will be number one in my eyes.”