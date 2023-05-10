Just listen. And always try to be positive.
That advice learned by Douglas Stahlecker has served him well as a counselor and might be helpful to others as they go about their daily lives, no matter what their occupation.
The 31-year-old nontraditional student will be one of about 925 graduates at Northeast Community College on Friday, including those earning more than one degree, and those who completed their studies this past summer and fall.
Stahlecker said he practices PMA, or positive mental attitude. Jacksepticeye, an Irish YouTuber, is how Stahlecker learned about PMA, but others preach it as well.
Stahlecker said he started watching Jacksepticeye in 2009. It has helped him throughout his life, which has included living with multiple sclerosis or MS. Up until 2019, Stahlecker worked as a butcher but also has worked retail and as a stand-up comedian.
So far, MS has been his biggest obstacle. He was blind in his left eye and paralyzed on his right side from his ankle down from the disease.
“In 2019 I had to go on disability and quit being a butcher. Nobody wants a one-eyed butcher,” he said with a laugh.
The 2010 O’Neill High School graduate said when he was on disability, he knew he had to get back to work and find a way forward.
“I had to figure out what kind of job I could do from a wheelchair,” he said, “and without one eye. I figured I always listened to people and tried to help people, so I went back to school to be a therapist.”
After his first semester at Northeast Community College, he was accepted into the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, which is the national honor society for two-year colleges. Initially, all the classes he took were online.
Next he started attending classes in person. And he became president of the Northeast chapter of the honor society and works as a volunteer, including at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.
While at Northeast, he picked up a second major, drug and alcohol counseling. He completed the 24 credits needed with a 4.0, which was a challenge.
“I just have a general (sense) of wanting to help. Even before COVID hit, I saw the mental health decline (in society). Being in a town of 38 people and not being able to drive, I dealt with it (mental health) in my own decline. At that point, my driver’s license was revoked because of my vision.”
He and his wife, Britany, have three children. Stahlecker said after being diagnosed with MS, he began to take better care of himself. He lost weight, became a vegetarian and started lifting weights.
“I’m not in a wheelchair anymore,” he said. “I work out now three times a week, which really helps with the MS symptoms. That, and finding the right medications to be on. Taking care of my mental health has helped me to take care of my physical health. I am back to being able to drive.”
So what happens on those days when you are running late, bring your child to daycare and the child gets sick, then you get a flat tire and you arrive late for work?
“You mean one of those days when basically everything that can go wrong goes wrong?” Stahlecker asked.
“Well, no matter what, those times you just have to stop, breathe and look at five positive things. And if you want to play the ‘Why Game?’ which is ‘Why me?’ then you should ask, ‘Why not me?’ Isn’t it better that it happens to me than someone who couldn’t handle it? If I have a flat tire, I have the money to pay for a flat tire. There might be a single mother of three who doesn’t have the money to pay for it. Now she has a flat and she could be late and out of a job. And so her kids could go hungry.”
Stahlecker said it is always important to remember that no matter what, there will always be someone who has it worse and someone who has it better.
“That’s life,” he said. “Don’t play the victim game.”
Stahlecker said he has advice for first-time offenders or someone like a college student getting a driving-under-the-influence charge who questions why it happened. His advice: Go to an AA meeting.
“Talk about being humbled,” Stahlecker said. “You think you are stressed. Go to an AA or an NA meeting. Just listen. Listen to what they are going through. You are going to feel a heck of a lot better about where you are in life. Problems seem to be more microscopic in the grand scheme of things.”
The McLean resident commutes about 30 minutes daily to Norfolk from the tiny village between Osmond and Randolph. McLean is in northern Pierce County.
Stahlecker majored in behavioral science and already is working as a drug and alcohol counselor for Behavioral Health Specialists in Norfolk. He started there last July as an unpaid intern. But he credits Northeast with making it happen for him.
“I can’t say enough about this place (Northeast),” Stahlecker said. “I only wish that I had taken more classes on campus. This campus is really awesome. It is so encouraging.”
Jon Barnes at Northeast was one of his instructors who made a lasting impact on him and helped to inspire him, Stahlecker said.
Stahlecker said while he works, he plans to take classes at Bellevue University, where he has been accepted. Next fall, he will take one class each six weeks and then continue to do so. Eventually, he would like to get a master’s degree.