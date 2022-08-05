After years of skepticism and struggles, Norfolk’s public transit system has hit the ground running in 2022, with organizers setting their sights even higher for the future of transit in Northeast Nebraska.
With some of the city’s most notable figures, including Mayor Josh Moenning, in attendance, the North Fork Area Transit board held an open house at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon to showcase annual growth numbers and the announcement of multiple new routes and services from the agency that will bring it one step closer to becoming a transit hub for the entire region.
Corinne Donahue is a senior transportation planner with Olsson Associates, an engineering consulting and design firm out of Omaha, and was one of the event’s key speakers. Since being tasked with helping to overhaul Norfolk’s public transit system by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, which has a contractual relationship with Olsson, she’s been a firsthand witness to the system’s rapid evolution.
Annual ridership for North Fork Area Transit’s services has grown from roughly 20,000 in the 2016-17 fiscal year (from the beginning of July to the end of June) to more than 70,000 in 2021-22, with final numbers projected to skyrocket for the current year.
“In six years, to have an over 200% increase is pretty amazing,” Donahue said. “To see it from baby steps all the way to where we (are today) ... is truly crazy, but super exciting.”
Accommodating such a larger rider base also has called for a vastly increased supply of vehicles at the transit system’s disposal. Ignacio Gonzalez, transit manager for North Fork Area Transit, said the agency’s fleet had doubled from 15 to 30 vehicles since he arrived in January.
With global supply chain disruptions persisting, Gonzalez said their ability to improvise by buying and restoring decommissioned buses at a deep discount through partnerships with transit agencies in Omaha and Lincoln has been pivotal to the agency’s ability to supply for the increasing demand for transportation in the city.
“(That) was a huge step up and advantage for us,” Gonzalez said.
The agency’s expansion of capital has culminated in the addition of multiple routes across the region. On top of a third ForkLift route being added to Norfolk to accommodate the south-central part of town, two routes connecting to Madison County’s other five towns, as well as nearby Lindsay, are tentatively set to launch on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in addition to a route leading to Wayne for students and staff at the state college scheduled to begin operation on Monday, Aug. 22.
Also in the works, but without a set deadline, is the curb-to-curb, on-demand ExpressLift service that will function similar to Uber or Lyft and serve as a daytime complement to North Fork Area Transit’s NiteLift service that launched in mid-June.
Lastly, a new Tripper service, which will operate on school days and provide transportation for public school students, also was announced at the open house and scheduled to begin operating on Aug 10.
The service will provide routes for students at Norfolk Public Schools, which does not provide transportation for many of its students, as well as Pierce Public Schools, which negotiated a partnership with North Fork Area Transit because of a shortage of bus drivers.
All of the routes will be based upon requests from residents, as well as start and dismissal times for schools, and will cost $1 per one-way trip or $30 for a monthlong pass.
Jeff Stewart, North Fork Area Transit’s general manager, said the agency’s whirlwind growth, expanding services and pivotal partnerships like those with Omaha and Lincoln have all been made possible by the agency’s cohesive teamwork.
“We could not do what we do and be dedicated toward expansion, without having folks in place such as (Gonzalez), the dispatching team, lead drivers and supervisors that are focused on the day-to-day operation, which really gives me a lot of flexibility to be able to negotiate these deals,” he said.
The agency also has partnerships with various other regional entities to provide transportation for commuting employees, including Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk Iron & Metal, Lindsay Corp. and Tyson Foods among others.
The team behind North Fork Area Transit still isn’t satisfied, though. Gonzalez said their goal is to become second only to Omaha and Lincoln by expanding their reach to a minimum eight-county envelope, as well as maintaining at least 50 vehicles.
Although it might seem a long way out, Donahue said bringing in other counties and cities likely will get easier over time as the Norfolk-based transit system grows in size and unaffiliated regions see affiliated regions gaining access to lower-cost transportation through the agency.
“There’s a little bit of peer pressure where (other counties) are like, ‘Why don’t we get a $5 rate?’ ” she said.
There are also some areas with pre-existing coverage. With 18 transit agencies in Northeast Nebraska alone, Donahue said, cross-agency partnerships will be vital to North Fork Area Transit’s efforts to eventually turn Norfolk into a central hub for transit by connecting to routes that reach as far as Omaha and Lincoln, and perhaps even beyond.
“Coordination among the agencies is the number one goal,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what color the bus is, it’s giving the people the opportunity (to get where they need to go).”