Around the community, there may be a perception that North Fork Area Transit services, specifically ForkLift, have low ridership — with the purple buses seemingly empty and few people waiting for rides near the bus posts.
But Steven Rames, Norfolk’s city engineer, disagrees with this conclusion.
When asked about the ridership, Rames said, “It’s doubling on a monthly basis. In April we had about 250 riders. Then in May, we gained a little over 500. The heavy ridership is going to be when people are getting off of work, people coming home from school and people moving around during lunch hours.”
In June, that ridership number doubled to more than 1,200.
“Eighty percent of the time, the buses have no one in them,” Rames said. “But that 20% is not something you’re always going to see.”
While North Fork Area Transit has seen increasing numbers in ridership since April, its history in serving the Norfolk community dates to the 1970s.
That’s when a corporation by the name of “Community Concern of Norfolk” was founded. Like all public transportation businesses, the company sought to provide transport to those who needed it most. To do this, the company had a “Handi-Bus,” which served to provide transportation to the elderly, disabled or incapable. The organization also was ensured that government funding for public transit remained intact. Community Concern of Norfolk operated until the mid-1990s.
At the dawn of the new millennium, Community Concern of Norfolk eventually became Norfolk Public Transportation. With this transition, Norfolk Public Transportation was able to attract more senior citizens in using its services as the board of directors overlooking Norfolk Public Transportation also worked for the Norfolk Senior Center. Senior citizens, as well as other groups dependent on public transport, remained as the focus, even when Norfolk Public Transportation eventually became North Fork Area Transit.
Under Norfolk Public Transportation, there was a degree of ineffectiveness when it came to scheduling. When Norfolkans would call the Norfolk Public Transportation office to schedule a ride, dispatchers would transcribe the calls onto a spreadsheet. That spreadsheet detailed when people needed to picked up, their location and drop-off times, as well as a route that needed to be followed. However, drivers did not want to follow the pre-set routes — they wanted to make their own routes instead.
In the midst of this, Norfolk Public Transportation reached out to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for assistance in expanding the services offered. From there, the Nebraska Department of Transportation contacted Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning to see how the city could help Norfolk Public Transportation expand its services. Moenning agreed to help NPT and recruited Rames because of his extensive, then 19-year experience in public transit. The project did not begin until May 2018.
“First thing that we did was to try to figure out what was going on within the board of directors for public transit and how it operated,” Rames said.
The following January, Moenning decided to replace the board with new members. From there, the board began to reassess community needs for public transportation by contacting several local businesses and other agencies like Norfolk Public Schools.
The board also decided to completely rebrand Norfolk Public Transportation by changing both the corporate name to North Fork Area Transit and the color scheme. Under Norfolk Public Transportation, the company used white buses with a blue logo on one of its doors. The company transitioned from white vans into purple and yellow vehicles.
“We’ve been here for some time; we just haven’t been very visible. Because of that, it was intentional to go with bright colors like purple and yellow,” Rames said.
In addition to the new color scheme, a local marketing team was hired so Norfolkans would know that a new transportation system was coming.
Essentially, ForkLift is a rebranded version of Norfolk Public Transportation, which is also a rebranded version of Community Concern of Norfolk. It’s all the same company, just with a long history of rebranding.
* * *
Coming Tuesday: An overhauled public transit system offers Norfolk added potential for growth in the coming years.