The intensity of Keith Krajewski’s love for playing golf is matched equally by how much he detests the way his loved ones have suffered from cancer.
On Monday, June 26, the owner of Farmers Insurance in Norfolk will pit the two passions against one another as he spends the entire day at Fair Play Golf Course taking part in the Nebraska Golf Marathon. His goal is to spend the day — sunrise to sundown — golfing to raise at least $2,500 by himself for the American Cancer Society.
“It’d be hard to find somebody who cancer hasn’t touched,” Krajewski said of his reason for participating. “In my family, my wife has dealt with skin cancer. She lost her dad to lung cancer. My dad is battling cancer. It’s touched me personally in many ways.”
This will be the second year Krajewski has participated in the Nebraska Golf Marathon. He learned about the event last year after researching things he could do by himself to help find a cure for the disease that has affected so many loved ones. While scrolling through social media, he read about the Nebraska Golf Marathon and contacted Jonathan Day, who spearheads the events for the American Cancer Society.
“He sent me a bunch of information and said, ‘Just pick a day,’ ” Krajewski said.
Last year, Krajewski raised $2,500, acquired sponsors and prizes for donors after announcing his plans less than a week in advance of its mid-July date. His golf marathon began at 5:54 a.m. and continued until about 9:15 p.m. He took only the occasional necessary breaks.
Krajewski said Fair Play Golf Course has done a lot to support his endeavor. After wearing down the battery in his electric golf cart between his third and fourth round last year, the course manager offered the use of one of Fair Play’s carts until Krajewski’s had recharged. The golf manager also has allowed him to post signs and a donation box and has alerted other golfers that Krajewski might need to play through.
“Jon Erickson out at Fair Play has been a tremendous help organizing and talking with members and stuff out there,” he said.
By the time Krajewski wrapped up last year’s marathon, he had played 145 holes, and his hands and forearms were a little sore from holding the club. He followed up with a session of cryotherapy at Below Zero Cryotherapy in Norfolk, which has continued to be a big supporter of his efforts, he said.
While he doesn’t know the exact time he will begin this year, Krajewski said he expects to play more holes — as long as the weather cooperates.
Krajewski said his wife, LaNelle, has supported him through last year’s and this year’s marathon, too. She’s been an integral part of helping with fundraising, finding sponsors and gathering prizes for donors, he said.
And she’s along for the ride during the marathon.
“She comes along up there with me and makes sure I’m staying hydrated. She helps me spot the ball in case I hit a wayward drive. She’s out there helping me look. A lot of times, when we get up toward the green, she’ll run up and pull the pin out of the hole and hold my putter if I’m chipping on the green so I don’t have to worry about keeping track of all my clubs.”
Krajewski said he loves the camaraderie of the sport of golf. He’s spoken often about his upcoming marathon on social media in hopes that others might take an interest and donate in response to his efforts or to set up their own golf marathon.
“Jonathan Day has been a great guy to work with, and I know he wants to grow this golf marathon in Nebraska statewide,” Krajewski said.
Anyone interested in the Nebraska Golf Marathon for the American Cancer Society may send an email Day to jon.day@cancer.org for more information. Anyone who might like to pledge on Krajewski’s golfing may do so through a pledge sheet where donors can pledge per hole, per birdie, per eagle and more. Those wanting to pledge may reach Krajewski at 402-640-4849 or by email at kkrajewski@farmersagent.com.
Krajewski said watching loved ones battle with cancer the way his father, Andrew, and others have is an emotional experience. The golf marathon to raise funds for the American Cancer Society has given him a way to join his loved one’s fight.
“It gives you a sense of pride that you’re battling through and trying to make it through the whole day, but it’s nowhere compared to what people are going through that are battling cancer,” he said.