Ethan McCorkle-Dieken named his record label Blindied.
It’s a play on words — pronounced blind-eyed — that reflects how the Norfolk resident has honed a keen sense of hearing to compensate for the congenital impairment that has left him with 20/600 vision.
“It makes me feel like I’m cheating a little bit. I use my ears differently,” he said.
Now recently graduated from Northeast Community College’s media arts program, McCorkle-Dieken is on a mission to take what he’s learned and use his passion for music to help other musicians bring their creativity to life.
McCorkle-Dieken describes his visual impairment like looking through a pair of binoculars backward, except everything he looks at appears small instead of far away. It’s caused by a condition with which he was born called bilateral optic nerve hypoplasia and nystagmus.
“The nystagmus is like my eyes kind of shake uncontrollably and move around. When I’m looking at something, it doesn’t look like I’m looking at that thing,” he said. “But the thing that inhibits my vision is the hypoplasia, which is where my optic nerve didn’t grow correctly.”
Standard visual acuity for someone with normal vision is around 20/20. McCorkle-Dieken’s visual acuity is 20/600. He uses magnifiers and a monocle to help correct the impairment.
“I have to look closely at everything, but I think, within that, it’s made my ears work a little better,” he said.
Music has been his passion since his childhood, which was spent partially in Norfolk. He started off with rock, alternative and some metal as his favorite genres, but now he likes pretty much everything.
He plays a variety of instruments, including bass guitar, harmonica and drums and currently plays guitar and handles vocals for a three-piece jazz and alternative punk fusion band called Peace ‘N’ Rest. He also does session work, records, produces and engineers projects for other artists.
“I like to help people express themselves and bring their thoughts and expressions to light and capture their creativity,” he said. “That’s always been fun.”
McCorkle-Dieken said he’s already built up a decent clientele. Running live sound at a local bar, he has connections with a couple of bands in the area, he said.
The biggest project he’s worked on thus far has been with Barbara Legate, a longtime musician perhaps best known in the area for her performances with the late Bill Legate.
McCorkle-Dieken met Legate at an arts center jam. She was performing a cover of Emmy Lou Harris’ “Blue Kentucky Girl,” and he asked if she would consider doing a song for him on his project for college.
He ended up helping her record and produce an album featuring 10 tracks, including the deeply personal “Don’t Make Me Die Before I Live,” a song about an unborn baby making a plea for God’s intervention as its mother contemplates terminating her pregnancy.
“It’s an unborn baby telling the world how he feels about being aborted,” Legate said.
“It’s a controversial topic,” McCorkle-Dieken said. “My opinions stay neutral on everything. It’s not that it affects me or not. I just know that Barb had something really meaningful to her to say.”
Legate said every song on the album he helped her with is from the heart, and they focus on a variety of topics.
“It’s very personal,” McCorkle-Dieken said. “There’s no (fooling) about it. It’s just her telling her stories and what she thinks.”
The project has been distributed to and is available on 27 streaming services, including YouTube, iHeartRadio and Apple Music. McCorkle-Dieken said he uses a distribution site to push the music out to the world for the various musicians with which he works, and the rights, credits and money made from the sales goes directly to the artists.
Legate said she is thankful for the work McCorkle-Dieken has done for her project: “He’s a gentleman. He’s thoughtful, but he’ll say what he thinks. It’s just been awesome working with him.”
With graduation behind him, McCorkle-Dieken said he’s planning to move back to Colorado and hopes to get established in the music scene there. But he’s grateful for the experience he had in the audio recording program at Northeast and the encouragement he received from his instructors, especially media arts instructor Anthony Beardslee, whom he said allowed him to “take the wheel on” his own sound.
“The experience was great for learning,” McCorkle-Dieken said. “They make it like a playground pretty much. They’re just there to help you along the way, and I think that’s an opportunity people shouldn’t miss out on.”