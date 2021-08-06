The sport of boxing can help people improve themselves in many ways — including losing weight, increasing strength and speed, as well as self-defense.
For Rylee Frohberg, she uses the sport as a therapeutic outlet.
Rylee Frohberg, 17, grew up playing many sports, including gymnastics, softball and volleyball while dealing with the struggles thrown at her during her childhood.
Frohberg's competitive spirit continued as she played volleyball and tennis in high school at Norfolk High, according to her parents, Mike and Marsha Frohberg.
Everything was going well until the 2019 calendar turned over to 2020.
“In early 2020 Rylee was sexually assaulted,” said her mother, Marsha. “Our family was not able to get any help locally to get her justice. As a result, she was bullied at school and called a liar. She lost a lot of friends and lost hope in the legal system.”
Rylee Frohberg didn't get into any fights in school or outside but said she felt as though she needed to punch something.
“I felt a lot of anger — no one believed me, and I had a lot of people against me,” Frohberg said. “I thought it might be good to take on boxing because I have a bag, I would use it for a stress reliever.”
Frohberg looked into boxing two years ago and got into the sport in July 2020. After she took her first lesson, Frohberg fell in love with it.
“Every punch releases so much aggression and hurt from the bottom of my heart,” Frohberg said.
It took time figuring out how to box, but her coach, Noe Mireles, has been right there in her corner every step of the way.
“He's amazing — the first time we sparred, I hit him, but he didn't hit back, so that was therapeutic being able to take it all out on someone else other than a bag,” Frohberg said.
Over the next couple of months, Frohberg slowly but surely learned the sport by getting technique, footwork and balance in sync.
Frohberg has learned self-defense, the concepts of boxing and technique, while also being able to heal as Mireles has been there throughout her journey.
“When I first met her, she seemed like she had little confidence, and I saw boxing to help boost her self-esteem. Over the last year, she has grown and her whole attitude has changed,” Mireles said. “She's motivated to learn about boxing. She's doing it for the right reasons, and she likes boxing.”
Not only did Frohberg use boxing as an escape, but she then used it to compete against other boxers.
In practice she will spar with her coach and against other boys in her weight class. Usually, she will end up getting the best of them.
“One guy doesn't even box anymore because I beat him,” Frohberg said.
Through boxing, she has gained support from her parents, her coach and the ones who are in her circle.
“It's been insane — I had everyone against me, but I still had my parents, my coach, a couple friends, but that support really brought me out of that dark place,” Frohberg said.
With there being little interest from other females in the sport under the age of 18, Frohberg has only had one boxing match — her first official boxing match came in February in Schuyler at the Oak Ballroom.
Frohberg may have started her boxing career with a loss with a split decision in the third round, but she was able to learn from the match.
“She could have taken it. I think it if there was a fourth round, she could have won because the other girl was in a daze, but time ran out,” Mireles said.
Over the spring and summer, Frohberg got back to work and has been training for her next match.
Frohberg has been running, conditioning and lifting along with boxing two to three days a week.
She not only has been battling time with work, but she has been dealing with the heat of summer.
“It's been a challenge with time management, but I've been able to do all of it,” Frohberg said.
Come Aug. 21, Frohberg will get to box against the same girl she boxed back in February.
“I'll hopefully win that one,” Frohberg said. “I'm hoping that I won't have those first-fight nerves.”
For now, boxing has been a focus for Frohberg and with her birthday coming up in September, she will then be able to box anyone between the age of 18 and 40.
Boxing has been a huge sport for Frohberg to get into and experience, but she is taking it one year at a time, to see if the interest continues to grow.
“It depends on how everything plays out because I do want to go to med school and I don't want to put a sport over my schooling,” Frohberg said. “If it works out, then I'll do it until I'm 40.”
Frohberg had a tough time back in 2020, but her parents have seen her grow not only as a boxer but as a person.
“It has been tremendous — it's been a complete change in her whole personality. Last year she was very broken, no confidence and lots of anger. A lot of things have changed, and boxing has been very healing, giving her a purpose and drive,” Marsha Frohberg said. “This last year our family has grown closer than it's ever been as we've had to lean on each other for support, and we are just so very proud of all of her accomplishments. She works hard at everything she does, and she always gives 100% — at school, at work, at boxing and exercise and in her relationships.
“She's truly an inspiring young lady. Most kids would have taken a dark turn after enduring what she has. But she overcame it and shines brighter than ever.”