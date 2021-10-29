Labrador retrievers are great for hunting, fishing and having around as a pet.
Not only are these dogs loving, but labs are intelligent, kind, gentle, trusting and agile. Their athleticism is evident when it comes to retrieving a toy thrown in the air over the water or when it stands still, in a dock diving competition.
Mariah Andersen, along with her two dogs, Grizzly and Moose, have been competing in dock dog diving competitions over the past five years around the country.
The 15-year-old from Norfolk not only loves to be around her dogs, but also being with them in competition brings another element to their relationship.
“I like it because I get to bond with them in a different way,” Andersen said.
In addition to Moose and Grizzly, Andersen also has a puppy Rooster, and they are all Labrador retrievers.
Andersen said each dog is different, with each excelling at various tasks.
For instance, Grizzly is a fast and fit dog, while Moose is a bigger dog, plus he is color blind.
“We have to approach Moose differently because he has to rely on us to tell him what to do,” Andersen said.
It sounds like fun, but it can also be a challenge.
“It’s a learning experience. There can be a bit of butting heads during competition,” Andersen said.
DOCK DOG diving is broken into three categories: Big air, speed retrieve and extreme vertical.
Big air, a long jump event, is where a dog runs down the dock and leaps into the water after a thrown toy. The judges then measure the distance from the end of the dock to where the tail breaks the water's surface.
Speed retrieve, a timed event, is when a dog starts his run from the dock to a hanging toy, which is then timed when the indicator light turns green. The time clock stops when the dog leaps into the air and grabs the toy.
Extreme vertical, a high jump event, is when the dog runs and jumps vertically to grab hold of a toy over the water. The toy’s starting height is about 4 feet, 6 inches, with the toy raised in different competitions.
Andersen’s mother, Jennifer, said each category is made for the different talents a dog presents, which is why they prepare them differently for competition.
“The dogs are couch potatoes at the house,” Jennifer Andersen said with a laugh. “But we do train them year-round.”
THIS YEAR marks Andersen's third trip to compete at the DockDogs World Championships in Dubuque, Iowa.
In 2019, Andersen qualified for the World Championships for the first time, but two years later, Andersen and Grizzly took fourth place in their division.
“I had no idea what to expect before, but we did really well this year,” Andersen said.
Along the way, Andersen has been sponsored by Country Vet Naturals Pet Foods, which has helped her get to compete in multiple dock dog competitions throughout the past three years.
Andersen and her dogs are done competing in 2021, but they will get back in action at the Annual Bismarck Tribune Sports Show starting in February. They will look to get an invite back to the DockDogs World Championships in 2022.