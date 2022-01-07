Look no further than Norfolk’s weather almanac for evidence that 2021 was a bit “extra.”
The city set 16 new daily weather records last year, the most since 19 previous records fell in 2017, according to data from the National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley.
But Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist at the Omaha/Valley office said, some of those new records aren’t as impressive as they might first appear
“Some of those in there can be pretty easy to set,” Petersen said in a phone call with the Daily News.
A thunderstorm with a lot of rain, for example, can occur on a day that historically did not have a lot of precipitation fall or a pattern of temperature extremes — such as those felt in Norfolk in December — can result in new records, he said.
One such record-setting event happened in late October, when 1.32 inches of rain fell, erasing the previous record of .81 that was set 120 years prior.
Records began falling early in the year. The first occurred on Jan. 25, when Norfolk received .44 inches of precipitation, knocking out the previous record of .40 set in 1950.
Five record-setting precipitation events in total occurred in 2021, including one in late August that resulted in 1.34 inches of rain in Norfolk. That same system left other parts of Northeast Nebraska — specifically the Pierce, Osmond and Creighton areas — with more than 5 inches of rain.
February brought three record-setting events, a snowfall record of 2.3 inches on Feb. 6, which knocked out a previous record of 1.2 inches set in 2005, and two events related to a cold weather pattern that left the area in a deep freeze for several days. On Feb. 16, Norfolk saw a record -31 minimum temperature, which beat the previous mark of -22 set in 1936.
February 2021 was the sixth coldest for Norfolk since the weather service’s period of record began in 1893.
The year also brought several new marks for low or high minimum temperatures, including a high minimum temperature record set on June 17 of 73 degrees, matching the previous mark from 1939.
Norfolk’s hottest day of the year — 100 degrees — matched the record previously set in 1918 for June 17. That was one of five maximum temperature records marked during the year 2021. Three others were set in December.
“There was a pattern of weather that kept the cold air to the north ... which really helped contribute to the last three of those (records),” Petersen said of December’s warmth.
With three high maximum temperatures set in the 12th month of 2021, Norfolk marked its warmest December recorded in the weather service’s 128 years of record keeping.
And while March 2021 was the second wettest on record, Norfolk’s year ended 1.35 inches below normal for precipitation and 5.2 inches below normal for snowfall.
The peak wind speed for the year — 67 miles per hour — occurred nearly a year ago on Jan. 15.
Petersen said 2021 in the Omaha/Valley’s coverage area was marked by lengthy spans of hot weather and cold weather, and individual weather events — like the derecho and tornadoes on Dec. 15 — created busy periods, but there were no periods of “sustained craziness” like those that affected much of eastern Nebraska during the floods of 2019.
As for the upcoming year, Petersen said there aren’t any strong indications of what kind of weather 2022 will bring to Nebraska.
“In our neck of the woods, things like El Nino and La Nina don’t mean much,” he said. “We’re in that in-between zone where it affects other parts of the country more than us. It’s hard for us to speak too far into that.”