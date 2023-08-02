Central Park was filled with activities, education and family-friendly fun Tuesday night for Norfolk’s rendition of National Night Out.
The National Night Out organization encouraged communities nationwide to participate in an event dedicated to raising awareness about the local police force and first responders.
Norfolk has been participating for more than a decade, and the organization has been around for 40 years.
“The purpose of (the event) is police officers coming into contact with and being around the community and getting to meet and talk with them,” police captain of operations Chad Reiman said. “They get to meet firemen, they get to meet policemen, some of the folks they wouldn’t necessarily get to meet otherwise.”
Along with first responders for community members to interact with, the event also boasted such activities as police cruiser tours and a dunk tank that was hosted by the Norfolk Lions Club.
During the last half-hour of the event, Norfolk’s police chief, Don Miller, sat in the dunk tank in uniform.
“It’s also fun for the kids,” Reiman said of Tuesday’s event. “It’s something fun to do on one of the last summer nights since school starts soon.”
Reiman said interacting with kids is important to the police force as it helps young citizens be less intimidated by police and emergency personnel.
“If their parents get pulled over at a traffic stop, maybe (kids) won’t be quite as freaked out,” Reiman said. “They understand that ‘it’s just those guys I met at the park.’ ”
To Reiman, connections to individual officers are less important than a general connection to the police force presence in Norfolk.
"We have a handful of people here, and that’s only a handful of the guys that put on the uniform,” Reiman said. “But the connection is made, and they’ll recognize (an officer) as someone who’s friendly and there to help them regardless of if it’s one of the folks they meet here tonight.”
The fire division also attended National Night Out as other first responders. Like the police force, the fire division also wanted to promote a friendly atmosphere within the community.
“If we have something happen, a fire or medical emergency, where we’re going to have to interact with (someone) in an emergency situation, it’s best if they feel comfortable with us,” fire marshal Sean Lindgren said. “So we’re approachable that way.”
Lindgren said approachability allows communication so the fire division can be a better asset to the community.
“We’re always approachable; we’re always open to anyone coming to visit,” Lindgren said. “If (someone) has a question, don’t ever hesitate to come to the fire station or give us a call if they have a question about something the fire department could help them with.”
Lindgren said he hopes that contacting the local fire department with a problem becomes less intimidating.
“Don’t be afraid to reach out,” Lindgren said. “Some people are afraid to reach out, but we’re there to help everybody even if it’s not an emergency.”
Reiman said the goals of the event boil down to “the connections, the understanding that we’re here to help them and getting to learn what we’re all about.”
“This is a fun, comfortable environment,” Reiman said. “They can just get to know us. That way they won’t be intimidated.”
National Night Out is an annual event that occurs on the first Tuesday evening of August.