Back in September, Mike Uttecht was told he had a six-month life expectancy.
Knowing his time is short, Uttecht — who has terminal prostate and metastatic cancer — wanted to make the best of it and, thanks to a national organization, he will experience one of his dreams.
On Tuesday, Dream Foundation provided funds and gifts for Uttecht, a longtime Norfolk resident, at his apartment. His dream was to visit his three children and 5-year-old grandson in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Uttecht will travel Friday with his girlfriend to have a four-day family gathering.
Uttecht wiped away tears as he talked about Dream Foundation’s donations, his family and the past few years with cancer.
“It’s going to be great to be able to spend time with my family,” said Uttecht, whose two daughters and one son are in their early to late 20s. “It’s going to be good because I don’t know how long it is before I go. I have terminal cancer plus I can see that I’m starting to decline a little bit. I just love my family and my kids. We’re going to try to fit in a lot of things that we can do. We’re going to have a nice meal Saturday night.”
Dream Foundation is a nonprofit organization that serves terminally ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life dreams.
Uttecht was first diagnosed with cancer in July 2017. He went to the hospital after his right leg was swollen. At first, the doctors couldn’t find the cause of the swelling even after a CAT scan and ultrasound.
They then performed a biopsy where they discovered Uttecht had Stage IV prostate and metastatic cancer, an incurable disease. His prostate was too enlarged to be surgically removed.
Uttecht has undergone chemotherapy but at times had to stop due to his high blood pressure. Previously, his high blood pressure also had led to a stroke in 2014.
Uttecht still has swelling, as well as back pain from the cancer.
Uttecht had originally hoped to go to Hawaii for his trip but because of his back pain, he couldn’t do such a long flight.
Nevertheless, Uttecht is looking forward to his upcoming trip. His oldest and youngest child will travel from Mitchell, South Dakota — which is about 70 miles west of Sioux Falls — for the visit.
Uttecht said they plan “to do a lot of swimming,” as well as take his grandson to an arcade. He added they may play golf as part of the trip.
Uttecht last saw his kids about a month ago, when they came to visit. They made meals and froze some of them so he had extra.
Uttecht, who is known in his family to be quite tidy, had extra chairs set up for his visitors, which totaled about 10. His gifts were given to him by AJ Jongeling and Stacy Pullen, Dream Foundation hosts and volunteers from Sioux Falls.
Jongeling said she was thrilled to meet Uttecht.
“It was great to talk to Mike and hear his energy, passion, his family and how much he’s looking forward to this weekend,” she said. “The biggest thing to me is the connections that we make that we wouldn't otherwise ... have.”
Pullen agreed.
“I am privileged to meet (Uttecht) and hear (his) story and bring some good into (his) life,” Pullen said.
Uttecht said he appreciates Dream Foundation’s support.
“It's just awesome because I don’t get to see my family that often,” he said, wiping away tears. “It’s hard for me because of my cancer. It’s hard for me to ride because my back has been hurting pretty badly.”
He credited his brother, mother, children, girlfriend and health workers for helping him stay positive.
“I just love everybody here, doing this for me,” Uttecht said.