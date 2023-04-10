Melissa Kapels knows as a runner she’s going to face adversity — even if it’s waiting for her long-awaited dream of competing in the Boston Marathon to come true.
Initially, Kapels was supposed to run the race in 2020, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All was not lost as she planned to compete the next year. However, fate had other plans as Kapels tested positive for COVID before the race.
The recent Norfolk transplant never gave up hope as she’s able to laugh off the misfortunes. Now, Kapels will hopefully — finally — compete in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17.
“It’s been a loaded, loaded journey thus far,” Kapels said, flashing a bright smile. “... Every day my husband and I tell our kids you can do whatever you want in this world. Whatever your goals and dreams are you just have to put the work in every single day. I can’t tell them that and then just quit on my dreams.”
Since beginning in 1887, the Boston Marathon is held on Patriots’ Day (the third Monday in April). The 26.2-mile-long course has competitors run through eight Massachusetts cities, including Ashland, Newton, Brookline and Framingham.
Originally born in Omaha, Kapels grew up in Kansas City for most of her life. She and her husband moved to California in March 2020 before relocating to Norfolk last October. Her husband, Cal — the associate pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk — is a Columbus native.
Kapels first thought about running the Boston Marathon when noticing her times kept decreasing in half marathons. In 2017, she and her husband entered the lottery for the Chicago Marathon, hoping to get selected and get a time that would qualify her for Boston.
Both turned out to happen as she qualified the following year. Kapels geared up for her first try at Boston, but she jokingly said the race in 2020 was “virtual.”
“They told us to run 26.2 miles wherever we were at and they would send me a medal in the mail,” Kapels said, recalling she ran the distance along the California coast where her husband and kids met her at the makeshift finish line.
Thankfully, the Boston Athletic Association allowed the 2020 runners to use their qualifying times for the next year’s race.
Kapels geared up for the 2021 race and flew out to Boston only to be sent away. To make matters worse, she had to drive back to California from the East Coast after testing positive for COVID.
“My Boston Marathon turned into a drive from Boston all the way back to Los Angeles, California,” Kapels said with a laugh. “... It’s been quite a journey. I’m sure I could quit and nobody would blame me but when I got and finished my quarantine, my husband said, ‘It’s time to get off the couch and qualify for Boston again.’ ”
Sure enough, she did at a qualifying race in Nevada last year and on her birthday, April 2, no less.
Kapels is amid 13 weeks of training for the big race. As for her goal at the Boston Marathon, it’s simple.
“I’m just praying that I’ll cross the finish line,” she said with a chuckle.